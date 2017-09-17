Reduce noise: Tips for a quiet home

We all know what it's like, an old home creaks, rattles and cracks with the wind. However, to reduce noise in rooms you'll need to have a look at the source of the problem. These homify tips and tricks will help you reduce sound or reduce echo throughout your house, allowing you to enjoy peace and quiet without being scared because you're alone. Our simple yet helpful hints include incorporating the perfect furniture, geometric details or even accessories that are sure to dampen the sound effects in your home. Let's take a look!