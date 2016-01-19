Modern and unique interior ideas you can copy

We are always looking for innovative home decorations to copy in order to have that magazine image within the walls of our own house. Inevitably, we need a source of inspiration and homify is the perfect place to find it! We have been looking through thousands of products, professionals, ideas and articles about what you may be dreaming of for your sweet home. Sometimes it can be hard to look at beautiful pictures if you think you will never achieve it in your own home. But it is possible, you know? Just follow the ideas and key elements. When we talk about copying, we know it is more about the idea in its entirety, since the shapes, colours and materials may vary according to your taste and individual style.
The suggestions we bring to you today, dear reader, will enrich your home on a decorative level, following the trends currently out there to beautify homes—some easy and others more elaborate, but all of which provide an unmatched design. With these ideas, you are sure to have a house in vogue and more visually attractive. Would you like to discover these tips? Follow us all the way in this!
Review this article and start to implement these ideas in your own home!
Let's speak of a
mezzanine, in French, or
mezzanino in Italian, whichever you prefer. Regardless of this difference in language, the concept and purposes of it is the same. But what is a mezzanine? Increasingly used in homes, simply to reclaim space where it could be lost, that is, a deck located between the ground floor and the first floor. This can expand an area to make it more useful, bringing a new environment about, generally intended for bedrooms, a TV room, creative space or reading area, for example, but can be created to be whatever you want—it is a whole extra area indoors you have indoors.
The structure may consist of wood, as we can see in this image, but can also be of iron or concrete, and it is all connected by one staircase for access. The environment gets a more modern and sophisticated air. This modern solution and architectural alternative does not mean high costs, taking into account the increase you can get in the area with this division. It is an ideal solution to consider if your family is expanding or if you live in a studio or small house.
It does not matter if your house is large or small, the need will always be the same—sufficient storage! And the bigger the storage space, the better, right? It's not that we need to live in a house for many years to collect many belongings, thousands of objects, and a multitude of junk. It accumulates quickly, and where there had been empty spaces, it becomes difficult to arrange everything. As such, it would be beneficial to invest in large storage from the start.
Copy this suggestion from the interior designers, Spaceroom, in your home! They took advantage of an entire side wall, in this case where the television is situated, to put up selves around the TV space.
Take advantage of your walls to create effective and well-sized cupboards, it is certainly a great suggestion. It is functional and visually attractive.
The term itself says everything about it. It is basically another roof added below the principal one. You can create a false ceiling with wood, drywall (gypsum, plasterboard or laminate), or other materials. Such work must be done by a professional in the field, as it requires more expertise, knowledge and skills. By choosing a false ceiling for a room, it is guaranteed to have greater visual comfort. It is a convenient and easy option ideal to hid electrical wiring, plumbing, air ducts, and can also be used in the case of recessed lights—an option very much in vogue in modern homes.
False ceilings still play an important role in decorating, especially in creating spaces with modern avant-garde styles. An effective way to breathe new life into your home!
Magnetic shelves
Shelves are perhaps those items that we should all have in our house. It is super decorative, practical, organised and affordable. It creates a bold visual and personalised look in the environment. It is the most versatile piece of furniture that exists, can be used on its own or in clusters, combined with all styles and decorations in respective environments. Shelves have several purposes—you can store all of your books, place decorative pieces on it such as personal photographs in frames, other pictures, candles, or flowers, among others.
You can shelves is many different stores, choose its shape, colour and dimensions. Always keep in mind the rest of your home's décor, in order that everything is in harmony and in the same shades.
Walls are excellent areas to be filled with shelves and to decorate space. You can choose to put them on any home division from the living room, bedroom, kitchen or even the bathroom. It will always make spaces more useful. Make sure to check the angles when putting up shelves and simulate the position on the wall, in order to have it just right before making anything permanent.
Art is always welcome on the walls of our homes, it creates the look we are striving towards and adds personality to the environment. When we talk about art as a decorative item, we consider every frame, from the valuable and rare pieces to the cheapest on the market. It is a fact that not all of us have a high budget to buy expensive art, however, this should not lead us to renounce it all. Accessible pieces that are attractive do exist. Adding some art to your home guarantees an attractive decoration, or at the very least, adds a splash of colour to the environment.
If you are looking for a particular piece of art and find noting to match your request, you are presented with a challenge. You can always create your own art… paint a blank canvas, because it does not take Picasso or Van Gogh to be an artist! Just be creative and go with your gut! What do you say, want to give it a try? Your own art will always have value, and will not cost too much!
There is always that one dull wall… but maybe artwork is just not right for this space. We want a change, but do not always know what to hang. It's easy! There are objects that can be hung to create a custom style, according to the theme of your house. What, for example?
Mirrors are often overlooked and are as beautiful as they are important to reflect light and create a sense of spaciousness. Dishes, the old ones our grandparents gave us, can be a beautiful and decorative addition, and you can hang them in the living room or the kitchen. Objects you bought on your last trip can also be boasted about and displayed as souvenirs whilst being very original. Framed photographs can be more trendy by opting for an entire photo wall, something which will certainly customise your home.
Explore the walls of your home and decide the best way to decorate!