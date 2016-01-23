A Very Special Home in a Normal Neighbourhood

This idyllic location sees a spectacular home created by Thiago Borges Mendes Architecture, with a team that looks at reinventing old-fashioned creative ideology with new age charm and technique, in a bid to build the ultimate dream home for owners with a creative streak.

This structure, situated in the town of Joinville, is full of rustic charm but with a modern twist to make it appealing and attractive as well as an eye-catching addition to the neighbourhood. The home, with its large windows and stylish appeal, will make it a tasteful and timeless building for years to come.