A Very Special Home in a Normal Neighbourhood

This idyllic location sees a spectacular home created by Thiago Borges Mendes Architecture, with a team that looks at reinventing old-fashioned creative ideology with new age charm and technique, in a bid to build the ultimate dream home for owners with a creative streak.
This structure, situated in the town of Joinville, is full of rustic charm but with a modern twist to make it appealing and attractive as well as an eye-catching addition to the neighbourhood. The home, with its large windows and stylish appeal, will make it a tasteful and timeless building for years to come.
This exterior angle of the home shows off ancient architectural quality, making it altogether unique while also extracting ideas from the previous masters of the craft, making this horizontal block structure resting on a stone block giving a new take to an old idea.
And with the use of the neutral colours and style, this home can be appreciated for its attractive qualities which blend well with the natural vegetation surrounding it. Who wouldn't look back to admire the elegance and charm of this home?
From side we can fully admire the modern architecture that meets old-fashioned stylish appeal. Here the vegetation surrounding the home can be enjoyed as the well-maintained addition to the plot of land, making it seem like its own little jungle area. Quite a cool addition to the street, right?
This gorgeous home features a fantastic relaxation area at the pool side, simply kick back on the deck and absorb the amazing morning sun or take a splash in between. This area may make you never want to leave the house!
The view from this angle shows the wooden louvers on the top floor of the house that have the responsibility to keep excess sunshine out, allowing the home to remain cool and relaxing no matter where you are. The idea of this is to limit the amount of sunlight that enters the home and causes damage to the interior furniture while at the same time maintaining the privacy of the residents.
This innovative V-shaped column is the main way in which the area above the pool remains suspended. It performs both a task of keeping the structure elevated, while at the same time adding a decorative architectural effect to the area. The column has a sturdiness and appealing quality that is both functional and smart.
The swimming pool extends from far in this home and has an area hidden beneath the shade, the perfect spot to enjoy the cool water on a hot summers day, while admiring the shadow cast from the concrete column. This home is perfect and well planned in a fantastic way.
If you would like to include a swimming pool in your very own home, then don't miss: How Much Does Building A Swimming Pool Really Cost?
Under the moonlight this home takes on a totally different persona, a stylish and elegant appeal of rustic charm and well proportioned lighting, where the garden view becomes the place to be and to see. This dreamlike appeal of the home makes it a classic yet special place to be during the day or enjoying this sultry setting in the evening. What do you think about this space? Isn't it just perfect for that party you've always wanted!