Traditional Cabin Home Reloaded

Today we view a well-established treasure completed in 2008 by Carlos Zwick Architects, based in Berlin, Germany. The Geschwister-Scholl-Allee House is a beautiful timber house perched on a lake in the woods. It is a detached house with two separate apartments, and the perfect home for extended families to share.

Today we will take a tour around this charming modern cabin, and see what a contemporary lifestyle in the woods can look like. We're sure you'll find that it is a very attractive lifestyle indeed, that is, if you can have a house like this! So, will you join us to inspect this woodlands home?

Then let's waste no further time!