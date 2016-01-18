Traditional Cabin Home Reloaded

Today we view a well-established treasure completed in 2008 by Carlos Zwick Architects, based in Berlin, Germany. The Geschwister-Scholl-Allee House is a beautiful timber house perched on a lake in the woods. It is a detached house with two separate apartments, and the perfect home for extended families to share.
Today we will take a tour around this charming modern cabin, and see what a contemporary lifestyle in the woods can look like. We're sure you'll find that it is a very attractive lifestyle indeed, that is, if you can have a house like this! So, will you join us to inspect this woodlands home?
Then let's waste no further time!
Look at this wonderful building! In the spirit of traditional log cabins, this home has incorporated modern architecture to keep to the feeling and warm aesthetic of the woodland cabins of yore, but with the addition of contemporary design and style. The result is an aesthetic feat which makes this home anyone's ideal retreat. Imagine living in a home where it must feel like you're on holiday all of the time!
The house covers a floor area of 397 square metres—more than enough for a exceedingly comfortable and luxurious home. Here we can see the structure consisting of timber components on the upper levels, while the ground floor consists of plastered brick. The variance in building material lends an eclectic air as well as structural integrity.
From this vantage point, we can see the front entrance to the house, leading up from the driveway and the motor garage. This perspective of the building offers an almost entirely wooden façade, which sets the tone for the character of the house.
The building is cubic in its structure, which immediately makes it characteristically modern. Much glass is used in addition to promote this style. The design itself is rather minimal, but the detail and beauty of the wooden elements creates an aesthetically pleasing composition.
The house is located in the wealthy district of Kleinmachnow, Brandenburg. It is certainly a project suited to the reputation of its surroundings, as it is of superb quality and the epitome of luxury.
The first interior space we witness of this home, is the living room. This space has been stripped down to minimal ornamentation and furniture in order to accentuate the beauty of the natural environment and the ingenuity of the building's design.
The first prominent feature of this space is that it is surrounded by glass windows and doors opening up to the wrap-around balcony. This means that the natural surroundings are visible in a splendid panoramic view. Not much more than this is necessary in the way of decoration, but the room is outfitted with one tasteful artwork and neutral textiles.
The furniture is few and simple, exhibiting and complementing the polished wooden flooring that renders the room in a soft and natural light.
The dining space of the home is shared with by the living room in this bright and open-plan design. We see a stylish space with classic features, and all of this is looking out onto the lovely and mysterious woods beyond the balcony. In this manner a luxurious space is created for dining experiences, without the space feeling overburdened by objects or too many details.
The sophisticated wooden dining table is well-suited to the rest of the natural and neutral environment, with the accompanying wicker chairs adding a wistful but restrained touch. The series of white pendant lights hanging low above the table create a flowing rhythm whilst also providing task lighting for meals or work.
The family bathroom of the house is an elongated space that seems to be very expansive. The walls and ceilings are all white to extend the feeling of spaciousness even more. Some wooden elements are added to the basin and bath area to contribute to the home's overall natural theme, while the charcoal stone tiles create a strong space to act as the negative of the utility areas.
We can see that a lot of natural light filters into the bathroom, making it a bright and lively space—perfect to attain that fresh and clean feeling that is an absolute must for a good bathroom!
Taking a step back from the house we have been inspecting, and moving across the lake next to which it is situated, we can look back and see the home in its full glory. Nestled between the trees, the home becomes part of the natural environment and blends in so well due to its use of building materials and colour.
It definitely looks like the perfect place to find yourself in harmony with nature! The calming effect of the tranquil lake and the ample presence on indigenous vegetation certainly contributes to the home being a haven for well-being.
