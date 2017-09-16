7 wall claddings for the kitchen

As homes become more modern and designs become more cost effective and easy to DIY, there are now an increasing amount of innovative ways to decorate your walls. This goes beyond tiles, wallpaper and even paint, with ceramics, wood, acrylics and even plastics enhancing your decor. The kitchen however, is a place where form and function are intertwined. Beautiful walls, a cosy ambiance and excellent lighting are the perfect accompaniments for a sleek and stylish kitchen. These 7 wall cladding ideas are sure to inspire your kitchen upgrade, so let's take a look.