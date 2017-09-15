11 sensational houses with lots of glass

Modern homes are welcoming sunshine and fresh air through large windows a lot more often than before, but that doesn't mean your house made of glass can't look amazing from all angles. In fact, contemporary living means your house with glazed windows can be cosy and welcoming too. These 11 sensational houses are sure to help the design of your facade or influence your architecture perfectly. Let's see how you can decorate your house with a lot of glass and not compromise on privacy.