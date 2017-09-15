Your browser is out-of-date.

11 sensational houses with lots of glass

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Einfamilienhaus D, Architekturbüro Dongus Architekturbüro Dongus Modern houses
Modern homes are welcoming sunshine and fresh air through large windows a lot more often than before, but that doesn't mean your house made of glass can't look amazing from all angles. In fact, contemporary living means your house with glazed windows can be cosy and welcoming too. These 11 sensational houses are sure to help the design of your facade or influence your architecture perfectly. Let's see how you can decorate your house with a lot of glass and not compromise on privacy.

1. Simple elegance

Objekt 254, meier architekten zürich meier architekten zürich Modern houses White
meier architekten zürich

meier architekten zürich
meier architekten zürich
meier architekten zürich

The front of this house is made of glass, allowing or unprecedented views of the landscape and sunshine for warmth on a chilly winter day.

2. Finished with wood and glass

Haus Jacobs, Innenarchitektur Berlin Innenarchitektur Berlin Modern houses
Innenarchitektur Berlin

Innenarchitektur Berlin
Innenarchitektur Berlin
Innenarchitektur Berlin

A prefab house with a glazed facade will fit in with nature, especially when wood is the major feature. It's harmonious and elegant enough for a homeowner that wants a dreamy living space.

3. Classy

Wohnhaus Dielsdorf, L3P Architekten ETH FH SIA AG L3P Architekten ETH FH SIA AG Modern houses
L3P Architekten ETH FH SIA AG

L3P Architekten ETH FH SIA AG
L3P Architekten ETH FH SIA AG
L3P Architekten ETH FH SIA AG

A total of 58 different window elements decorate the facade of this residential house, showcasing just how fabulous a house made with a lot of glass can be, especially when paired with black exposed concrete.

4. Huge windows

Privat Haus St. Gilgen, Austria, SilvestrinDesign SilvestrinDesign Modern houses
SilvestrinDesign

SilvestrinDesign
SilvestrinDesign
SilvestrinDesign

When we hear the term bungalow, we imagine an unattractive building. However, this modern house with glazed windows is cool and contemporary enough for a sophisticated family.

5. Breathtaking views

VILLA HOLLYWOOD, LEE+MIR LEE+MIR Modern houses
LEE+MIR

LEE+MIR
LEE+MIR
LEE+MIR

Panoramic views of the city can be enjoyed from this double storey house with plenty pf glazed windows.

6. Original

Mehrgenerationenhaus, 21-arch GmbH 21-arch GmbH Eclectic style houses
21-arch GmbH

21-arch GmbH
21-arch GmbH
21-arch GmbH

The fascinating facade is not the only eye-catching feature of this original house, but the garden itself is just as gorgeous. The sights can be admired from the comfort of the living area through the glazed windows.

7. Glass heights

Gärtnerhaus, 28 Grad Architektur GmbH 28 Grad Architektur GmbH Modern houses
28 Grad Architektur GmbH

28 Grad Architektur GmbH
28 Grad Architektur GmbH
28 Grad Architektur GmbH

You don't need to be restricted by old fashioned ideas for a house made of glass, this design takes the glass ceiling to new heights entirely.

8. Modern contrast

Einfamilienhaus D, Architekturbüro Dongus Architekturbüro Dongus Modern houses
Architekturbüro Dongus

Architekturbüro Dongus
Architekturbüro Dongus
Architekturbüro Dongus

This concrete house is filled with space and sunshine and because it is made of glass, it has a welcoming and homely atmosphere.

9. Exceptional

Haus mit Blick über Ulm, Kauffmann Theilig & Partner, Freie Architekten BDA Kauffmann Theilig & Partner, Freie Architekten BDA Modern houses
Kauffmann Theilig &amp; Partner, Freie Architekten BDA

Kauffmann Theilig & Partner, Freie Architekten BDA
Kauffmann Theilig &amp; Partner, Freie Architekten BDA
Kauffmann Theilig & Partner, Freie Architekten BDA

It's a sophisticated architecture option for a modern prefab house with a glazed facade. The double storey design maximises space, while the contrasting colour scheme is aesthetically appealing. 

10. Rustic charm

Villa am Rhein – Straßenansicht, Architekturbüro Lehnen Architekturbüro Lehnen Modern houses
Architekturbüro Lehnen

Architekturbüro Lehnen
Architekturbüro Lehnen
Architekturbüro Lehnen

Just because a house is rustic, doesn't mean it shouldn't welcome brilliant natural light, this house with a lot of glass is the best of both worlds when it comes to design and sunshine.

11. Wooden house with glass

Moderner Holzhaus Bausatz: "KUBU", THULE Blockhaus GmbH - Ihr Fertigbausatz für ein Holzhaus THULE Blockhaus GmbH - Ihr Fertigbausatz für ein Holzhaus Log cabin
THULE Blockhaus GmbH—Ihr Fertigbausatz für ein Holzhaus

THULE Blockhaus GmbH - Ihr Fertigbausatz für ein Holzhaus
THULE Blockhaus GmbH—Ihr Fertigbausatz für ein Holzhaus
THULE Blockhaus GmbH - Ihr Fertigbausatz für ein Holzhaus

Our final modern house made of glass is decorated in wooden panels, allowing for a ecological adapted design and compact layout, fit for a holiday home just in time for summer. Here are 19 modern homes that South Africans love!

Have you decorated your home with large windows?

