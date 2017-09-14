What are the advantages and disadvantages of large windows?

Panoramic windows, although offering unprecedented views of nature, also require regular cleaning. The more glazed the facade is, the more effort is required to keep them clean, sleek and stunning. Home cleaning of your windows is easy with some dishwashing liquid and sponge. If you'd really like to get your windows extra sparkling, then dilute some vinegar and use a micro-fibre cloth to get rid of any streaks and stains. A ladder is essential for those hard to reach high windows, but you don't need to clean them as often as the rest.