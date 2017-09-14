Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

What are the advantages and disadvantages of large windows?

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Haus der Ufogel, Aberjung Design Agency Aberjung Design Agency Modern windows & doors
Loading admin actions …

So you've decided to build your own house or revamp the current structure, this means you'll need to look for tips and tricks to add a modern design to your structure, without compromising on the essentials. In this homify feature, we consider the advantages and disadvantages of big windows. An easy way to maximise sunshine, is probably a floor level window, and while this option has its advantages, there are also disadvantages. But, let's see which glazed facade ideas this homify feature hopes to inspire us with today!

Fully glazed walls

Privathaus mit Holzfenstern, KAPO Fenster und Türen GmbH KAPO Fenster und Türen GmbH Eclectic style windows & doors
KAPO Fenster und Türen GmbH

KAPO Fenster und Türen GmbH
KAPO Fenster und Türen GmbH
KAPO Fenster und Türen GmbH

A fully glazed facade is essential for a sophisticated home, allowing the minimalist feature to make your house eye-catching, and inspirational. Not only is this home filled with light, but the big windows offer dramatic views of the outdoors.

Why big windows?

Haus der Ufogel, Aberjung Design Agency Aberjung Design Agency Modern windows & doors
Aberjung Design Agency

Aberjung Design Agency
Aberjung Design Agency
Aberjung Design Agency

Windows enhance the modern design of a structure, and big windows maximises sunshine throughout the day, while allowing the house to look brilliant at dusk. The fresh and free flowing design welcomes sounds of nature too, and if you're really lucky to live in a lovely location, then panoramic windows should be the ideal choice.

Costs

Wohnhaus Leichingen, Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten Modern windows & doors
Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten

Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten
Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten
Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten

There are a lot of things to consider when considering the addition of large windows in your home, such as the costs of the materials and labour. The window type, size, and thicknesses of the window frame and wall are also vital factors to bear in mind. Windows are used to insulate modern buildings, and maintain a comfortable temperature indoors throughout the year.  So consider your budget before replacing the glazing on your home.

Cleaning

熱海・伊豆山の家, 川口孝男建築設計事務所 川口孝男建築設計事務所 Modern windows & doors Wood White
川口孝男建築設計事務所

川口孝男建築設計事務所
川口孝男建築設計事務所
川口孝男建築設計事務所

Panoramic windows, although offering unprecedented views of nature, also require regular cleaning. The more glazed the facade is, the more effort is required to keep them clean, sleek and stunning. Home cleaning of your windows is easy with some dishwashing liquid and sponge. If you'd really like to get your windows extra sparkling, then dilute some vinegar and use a micro-fibre cloth to get rid of any streaks and stains. A ladder is essential for those hard to reach high windows, but you don't need to clean them as often as the rest.

Advantages

Stadthaus Englischviertelstrasse, Bob Gysin + Partner BGP Bob Gysin + Partner BGP Modern windows & doors
Bob Gysin + Partner BGP

Bob Gysin + Partner BGP
Bob Gysin + Partner BGP
Bob Gysin + Partner BGP

Owners of houses with large windows are ahead of the curve when it comes to structural design. Panoramic windows enhance natural light throughout the day and welcome fresh air into the space. And while fresh air and sunshine may be the ideal advantage of decorating an interior, there are also a few drawbacks…

Disadvantage

Umbau Haus Lendenmann Regensberg ZH/CH, L3P Architekten ETH FH SIA AG L3P Architekten ETH FH SIA AG Modern windows & doors
L3P Architekten ETH FH SIA AG

L3P Architekten ETH FH SIA AG
L3P Architekten ETH FH SIA AG
L3P Architekten ETH FH SIA AG

A floor level window also has disadvantages, it's expensive to implement and costly to replace shatterproof windows. As a result of big windows welcoming the sunshine, they also increase the temperature of the interior, which means your cost will increase as you will have to include an air-conditioning system. Have a look at these 19 modern homes that South Africans love!

14 wonderful bedrooms to inspire you
How have you enhanced your home with large windows?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks