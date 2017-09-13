Unique living rooms: 20 cool houses with flat roof!

Contemporary architecture usually has one thing in common, a flat roof house. It's timeless and simple, yet innovative enough to look spectacular, especially when paired with other sophisticated fixtures and fittings. In this homify feature, we concentrate on 20 modern houses that are decked with a flat roof. It's practical, easy to build and pretty simple if you'd like to make use of the top part as a second storey. The flat roof houses we visit today are definitely inspirational, so let's take a look for helpful hints and tips.
This flat roof houses shines from the inside outwards with brilliant illumination, and while the architecture is simple, it's a great space for a modern family.
Although many houses with a flat roof are the perfect combination of minimalism and luxury. Here we see an open, spacious design with a fantastic view of the beautiful wooden terrace and pool.
Just because flat roof houses are often modern in design, doesn't mean it cannot be surrounded by nature and charming at the same time.
Opt for a wonderful wooden flat roof house that combines comfort and luxury with the calming effect of nature and complement the design with a perfect pool.
Modern houses with a flat roof often feature an innovative cubic shape and double storey design. From the window, we catch a glimpse of just how fascinating the interior can be.
Houses with a flat roof are awesome for combining modern materials and a touch of tradition.
Spacious design is part of what perfects a modern home, here we see 250 square metres surrounding the flat roof house. Elegant glass maximises sunshine and sights of the outdoors from the terrace.
Flat roof houses are suitable for any landscape, this one has been built into the slope.
Modern houses with a flat roof often does not need another storey as the rectangular construction offers sufficient space for all rooms.
The pool is accessible from every room of this flat roof house.
Houses with a flat roof can be the ideal choice for nature lovers who value tradition and charming detail.
A large family means you'll need a spacious home, this is one of those stylish modern houses with a flat roof and includes four bedrooms and large living spaces, making it functional and aesthetically appealing.
When it comes to minimalist design, colour scheme is just as important as architecture.
Cube shaped houses with a flat roof are often extravagant and sleek. This one has narrow windows that ensure all-round privacy for residents.
While flat roof houses are often modern in architecture and design, this one definitely has a Mediterranean charm and rustic elegance.
Flat roof houses need to include a personal element in the design, and this one has a cosy garden for those family gatherings in the sun.
What makes a flat roof house even more fabulous, has to be the usable rooftop area that can be converted into a fantastic rooftop terrace.
Generous windows offer sensational views of the garden, while the wooden deck is great for catching a tan in the midday sun.
In the middle of a green oasis is this flat roof house, its cube shape and the anthracite coloured finish is an amazing feature.
Our final flat roof house is proof that modern and innovative design doesn't need to be the only way to decorate a cube shaped structure.