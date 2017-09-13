Unique living rooms: 20 cool houses with flat roof!

Contemporary architecture usually has one thing in common, a flat roof house. It's timeless and simple, yet innovative enough to look spectacular, especially when paired with other sophisticated fixtures and fittings. In this homify feature, we concentrate on 20 modern houses that are decked with a flat roof. It's practical, easy to build and pretty simple if you'd like to make use of the top part as a second storey. The flat roof houses we visit today are definitely inspirational, so let's take a look for helpful hints and tips.