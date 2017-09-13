Your browser is out-of-date.

Unique living rooms: 20 cool houses with flat roof!

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Fonds Gouvart, OPEN ARCHITECTES OPEN ARCHITECTES Modern houses
Contemporary architecture usually has one thing in common, a flat roof house. It's timeless and simple, yet innovative enough to look spectacular, especially when paired with other sophisticated fixtures and fittings. In this homify feature, we concentrate on 20 modern houses that are decked with a flat roof. It's practical, easy to build and pretty simple if you'd like to make use of the top part as a second storey. The flat roof houses we visit today are definitely inspirational, so let's take a look for helpful hints and tips.

1. Unique

Cascade House - Single Family House in Bürstadt, Germany, Helwig Haus und Raum Planungs GmbH Helwig Haus und Raum Planungs GmbH Modern houses
Helwig Haus und Raum Planungs GmbH
Helwig Haus und Raum Planungs GmbH

This flat roof houses shines from the inside outwards with brilliant illumination, and while the architecture is simple, it's a great space for a modern family.

2. Futuristic

homify Modern houses
homify
homify

Although many houses with a flat roof are the perfect combination of minimalism and luxury. Here we see an open, spacious design with a fantastic view of the beautiful wooden terrace and pool.

3. Surrounded by nature

Fonds Gouvart, OPEN ARCHITECTES OPEN ARCHITECTES Modern houses
OPEN ARCHITECTES
OPEN ARCHITECTES

Just because flat roof houses are often modern in design, doesn't mean it cannot be surrounded by nature and charming at the same time.

4. Wooden house

Maison bioclimatique BBC à Montmorency, FR, Atelier d'Architecture Marc Lafagne, architecte dplg Atelier d'Architecture Marc Lafagne, architecte dplg Modern houses
Atelier d&#39;Architecture Marc Lafagne, architecte dplg
Atelier d'Architecture Marc Lafagne, architecte dplg

Opt for a wonderful wooden flat roof house that combines comfort and luxury with the calming effect of nature and complement the design with a perfect pool.

5. For the modern family

Lili Wood, AMBA AMBA Modern houses
AMBA
AMBA

Modern houses with a flat roof often feature an innovative cubic shape and double storey design. From the window, we catch a glimpse of just how fascinating the interior can be.

6. Tradition

Maison dans les arbres, ATELIER D'ARCHITECTURE ET D'URBANISME MARTIAL ATELIER D'ARCHITECTURE ET D'URBANISME MARTIAL Modern houses
ATELIER D&#39;ARCHITECTURE ET D&#39;URBANISME MARTIAL
ATELIER D'ARCHITECTURE ET D'URBANISME MARTIAL

Houses with a flat roof are awesome for combining modern materials and a touch of tradition.

7. Modern perfection

Villa GP, frederique Legon Pyra architecte frederique Legon Pyra architecte Modern houses
frederique Legon Pyra architecte
frederique Legon Pyra architecte

Spacious design is part of what perfects a modern home, here we see 250 square metres surrounding the flat roof house.  Elegant glass maximises sunshine and sights of the outdoors from the terrace.

8. Into the slop

Maison cubiste - Mention au Palmarès départemental de l'Architecture et de l'Aménagement du Doubs 2011 , Cléo Chatelet Architecte Cléo Chatelet Architecte Modern houses
Cléo Chatelet Architecte
Cléo Chatelet Architecte

Flat roof houses are suitable for any landscape, this one has been built into the slope.

9. Minimalist

War House, Allegre + Bonandrini architectes DPLG Allegre + Bonandrini architectes DPLG Modern houses
Allegre + Bonandrini architectes DPLG
Allegre + Bonandrini architectes DPLG

Modern houses with a flat roof often does not need another storey as the rectangular construction offers sufficient space for all rooms.

10. Overlooking the pool

Villa / Palm -Hills Residence / Hua-Hin / Thaïlande, LE LAB Design LE LAB Design Modern houses
LE LAB Design
LE LAB Design

The pool is accessible from every room of this flat roof house.

11. Nature lovers

MAISON L33, Cendrine Deville Jacquot, Architecte DPLG, A²B2D Cendrine Deville Jacquot, Architecte DPLG, A²B2D Modern houses
Cendrine Deville Jacquot, Architecte DPLG, A²B2D
Cendrine Deville Jacquot, Architecte DPLG, A²B2D

Houses with a flat roof can be the ideal choice for nature lovers who value tradition and charming detail.

12. Spacious living

Maison à toit plat contemporaine, CMD Maisons Florène CMD Maisons Florène
CMD Maisons Florène
CMD Maisons Florène

A large family means you'll need a spacious home, this is one of those stylish modern houses with a flat roof and includes four bedrooms and large living spaces, making it functional and aesthetically appealing.

13. Less is more

Neubau eines Einfamilienhaus, Ingenieurbüro für Planung und Projektmanagement Hangs Ingenieurbüro für Planung und Projektmanagement Hangs Modern houses
Ingenieurbüro für Planung und Projektmanagement Hangs
Ingenieurbüro für Planung und Projektmanagement Hangs

When it comes to minimalist design, colour scheme is just as important as architecture.

14. Cube

SOLUTION 3D EN ARCHITECTURE, DEC-DESIGN DEC-DESIGN Modern houses
DEC-DESIGN
DEC-DESIGN

Cube shaped houses with a flat roof are often extravagant and sleek. This one has narrow windows that ensure all-round privacy for residents. 

15. Contrasts

Maison | Carry-le-Rouet, Christian Fares Christian Fares Minimalist house
Christian Fares
Christian Fares

While flat roof houses are often modern in architecture and design, this one definitely has a Mediterranean charm and rustic elegance.

16. Cosy

Atriumhaus im Grünen, Gritzmann Architekten Gritzmann Architekten Minimalist house
Gritzmann Architekten
Gritzmann Architekten

Flat roof houses need to include a personal element in the design, and this one has a cosy garden for those family gatherings in the sun.

17. Rooftop

MAISON CARDAILLAC, Hugues Tournier Architecte Hugues Tournier Architecte Minimalist house
Hugues Tournier Architecte
Hugues Tournier Architecte

What makes a flat roof house even more fabulous, has to be the usable rooftop area that can be converted into a fantastic rooftop terrace.

18. Modern amenities

homify Modern houses
homify
homify

Generous windows offer sensational views of the garden, while the wooden deck is great for catching a tan in the midday sun.

19. Architectural masterpiece

Maison contemporaine en bordure de ville, OPEN ARCHITECTES OPEN ARCHITECTES Modern houses
OPEN ARCHITECTES
OPEN ARCHITECTES

In the middle of a green oasis is this flat roof house, its cube shape and the anthracite coloured finish is an amazing feature.

20. Retro chic

homify Modern houses
homify
homify

Our final flat roof house is proof that modern and innovative design doesn't need to be the only way to decorate a cube shaped structure. On the flip side, here are 10 Roofing ideas: Sloped is beautiful!

​Die regte manier om houtmeubels te verf
Which flat roof house is most inspirational to you?

