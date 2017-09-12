The 6 most beautiful ideas for high walls

Older homes are usually designed with high walls adding luxurious appeal to the interior of a rustic home. But, that doesn't mean that this architecture limits the decor. In fact, this may be an ideal means of enhancing your interior in style and designer features. In this homify feature, we look at 6 tips and tricks to use high rooms to their full potential. Consider dramatic curtains and stunning chandeliers to decorate your high walls in brilliant elements that are eye-catching and attractive. Our team of professionals are sure to inspire you with these helpful hints and ideas.