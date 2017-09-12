Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

The 6 most beautiful ideas for high walls

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Clorofilia 2015, Clorofilia Clorofilia Modern living room
Loading admin actions …

Older homes are usually designed with high walls adding luxurious appeal to the interior of a rustic home. But, that doesn't mean that this architecture limits the decor. In fact, this may be an ideal means of enhancing your interior in style and designer features. In this homify feature, we look at 6 tips and tricks to use high rooms to their full potential. Consider dramatic curtains and stunning chandeliers to decorate your high walls in brilliant elements that are eye-catching and attractive. Our team of professionals are sure to inspire you with these helpful hints and ideas. 

1. Accessible storage space

homify Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
homify

homify
homify
homify

Our first idea to design high walls includes creating a usable mezzanine level that is perfect as a private bedroom in your studio or loft apartment. This will free up floor space inside the apartment, allowing you to incorporate an adorable kitchen and even living space that is modern and minimalist.

2. Above the kitchen

Lucky 4 Ranch, Uptic Studios Uptic Studios Kitchen
Uptic Studios

Lucky 4 Ranch

Uptic Studios
Uptic Studios
Uptic Studios

Here's another look at how to decorate those high walls perfectly. Add an intermediate floor above your kitchen and you'll use your high rooms to their full potential as a pantry, so you don't have an excuse to run out of groceries or keep pots and pans neat and tidy at the same time. 

3. Suspend the ceiling

Beyaz Ev - Mersin Çeşmeli, Emre Urasoğlu İç Mimarlık Tasarım Ltd.Şti. Emre Urasoğlu İç Mimarlık Tasarım Ltd.Şti. Living room
Emre Urasoğlu İç Mimarlık Tasarım Ltd.Şti.

Emre Urasoğlu İç Mimarlık Tasarım Ltd.Şti.
Emre Urasoğlu İç Mimarlık Tasarım Ltd.Şti.
Emre Urasoğlu İç Mimarlık Tasarım Ltd.Şti.

This is a fancy means to design the high walls of your interior, creating an impressive decor that is sleek and sophisticated. Suspended ceilings are the perfect use of high walls, offering sensational illumination that is sure to upgrade the design of the modern living room in beautiful detail.

4. ​High shelves

Librerie, MAT architettura e design MAT architettura e design Study/office
MAT architettura e design

MAT architettura e design
MAT architettura e design
MAT architettura e design

If high walls are already existent in the home, then use the high rooms to their full potential with ceiling reaching shelves. This will maximise storage, and can be customised to fit any space, from the kitchen to the living room and even a dressing room idea in the bedroom. Lighter hues will accentuate the spacious appeal, especially when paired with dramatic illumination.

5. Arts and culture

Clorofilia 2015, Clorofilia Clorofilia Modern living room
Clorofilia

Clorofilia
Clorofilia
Clorofilia

Use those high walls to display your adoration for all things artistic and cultural, be it those fantastic family memories or even a colourful creative design that you've come up with to decorate your living space in a piece of your personality.

6. Distract the height

Madeira em pauta para um casal que adora receber, Helô Marques Associados Helô Marques Associados Living room
Helô Marques Associados

Helô Marques Associados
Helô Marques Associados
Helô Marques Associados

If you aren't one to appreciate and design your high walls, then you may want to distract from the height with width. A wide sofa pulls the attention to the horizontal instead of the vertical and illumination placed in just the right spot will accentuate the shadows in a perfect position. Here are Our 6 top tips for a breathtaking home entrance

10 grandiose solutions for sun protection in the garden
How have you decorated your high walls?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks