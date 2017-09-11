Your browser is out-of-date.

10 grandiose solutions for sun protection in the garden

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
​C4sun: Doppelsegel elips4sun, C4sun C4sun Balconies, verandas & terraces Furniture
We all want a garden with comfortable seating for entertainment and socialising, but have you thought about sun protection on your terrace? You will want to rest and relax in the grandest setting of course and the team of professionals at homify have compiled this list of 10 grand sun protection solutions for your garden area. Allowing you to remain comfortable during the most sizzling summer day without compromising on style. Interested? Well, have a look at these fascinating hints and tips.

1. Sun sail

C4sun Sonnensegel, C4sun C4sun Balconies, verandas & terraces Furniture
C4sun

C4sun
C4sun
C4sun

A stunning sun sail is an ideal form of sun protection for your patio, and because of the eye-catching aesthetics of this sail, it won't bat an eye in the wind.

2. Double sail

​C4sun: Doppelsegel elips4sun, C4sun C4sun Balconies, verandas & terraces Furniture
C4sun

C4sun
C4sun
C4sun

How about a double sail as sun protection on your veranda, they are functional enough to be elegant, but can also cover a large area, instead of an old-fashioned awning.

3. Pop of colour

C4Sun Sonnensegel LEBEN SIE SCHÖN. Indoor & Outdoor // Die schönsten Formen des Schattens – der Wohndesignexperte „derraumhoch3“ hat sie - exklusiv, derraumhoch3 derraumhoch3 Balconies, verandas & terraces Accessories & decoration White
derraumhoch3

derraumhoch3
derraumhoch3
derraumhoch3

You don't need to be boring with the colour scheme of your sun protection for the terrace, opt for a strong colour scheme, such as red for a vibrant outdoor area.

4. Not only in the sun

Sonnensegel - Sonnenschutz der Extraklasse, derraumhoch3 derraumhoch3 Balconies, verandas & terraces Accessories & decoration
derraumhoch3

derraumhoch3
derraumhoch3
derraumhoch3

You don't only need a sun protection in the garden, but it also needs to be waterproof so you can enjoy your outdoors on a rainy day.

5. For your crop

homify Balconies, verandas & terraces Accessories & decoration
homify

homify
homify
homify

Sun protection over your garden will act as a greenhouse, keeping your prized crop safe in even the harshest conditions.

6. The classic

homify Balconies, verandas & terraces Accessories & decoration
homify

homify
homify
homify

There's always the classic choice for sun protection in your patio… the umbrella. This is flexible and large enough to use in a spacious garden.

7. Awning

Markise, derraumhoch3 derraumhoch3 Balconies, verandas & terraces Accessories & decoration Orange
derraumhoch3

derraumhoch3
derraumhoch3
derraumhoch3

Awnings are another traditional means of sun protection on your terrace. This is a beautiful colour in strong orange, making this modern awning fascinating, even though it is retractable.

8. Cutting edge

C4sun: Dreidimensionale Beschattungslösung für Dachterrassen, C4sun C4sun Balconies, verandas & terraces Furniture
C4sun

C4sun
C4sun
C4sun

It's a cutting edge trapezoidal design, but provides extensive sun protection on your patio.

9. Rolled up

Sonnenschutz mal anders, Textile Sonnenschutz- Technik Textile Sonnenschutz- Technik Commercial spaces Schools
Textile Sonnenschutz- Technik

Textile Sonnenschutz- Technik
Textile Sonnenschutz- Technik
Textile Sonnenschutz- Technik

Think of this sun protection for your veranda if you prefer the option of rolling up the sail.

10. Mix of materials

die Cubola, Textile Sonnenschutz- Technik Textile Sonnenschutz- Technik Garden Fencing & walls Aluminium/Zinc Beige
Textile Sonnenschutz- Technik

Textile Sonnenschutz- Technik
Textile Sonnenschutz- Technik
Textile Sonnenschutz- Technik

Our final sun protection for your terrace includes fully electric, roll-up sun protection system that can be mounted freely or attached to the façade. Here are 7 smart outdoor spaces from South African gardens

Which of these sun protection options suit your space?

