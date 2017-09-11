10 grandiose solutions for sun protection in the garden

We all want a garden with comfortable seating for entertainment and socialising, but have you thought about sun protection on your terrace? You will want to rest and relax in the grandest setting of course and the team of professionals at homify have compiled this list of 10 grand sun protection solutions for your garden area. Allowing you to remain comfortable during the most sizzling summer day without compromising on style. Interested? Well, have a look at these fascinating hints and tips.
A stunning sun sail is an ideal form of sun protection for your patio, and because of the eye-catching aesthetics of this sail, it won't bat an eye in the wind.
How about a double sail as sun protection on your veranda, they are functional enough to be elegant, but can also cover a large area, instead of an old-fashioned awning.
You don't need to be boring with the colour scheme of your sun protection for the terrace, opt for a strong colour scheme, such as red for a vibrant outdoor area.
You don't only need a sun protection in the garden, but it also needs to be waterproof so you can enjoy your outdoors on a rainy day.
Sun protection over your garden will act as a greenhouse, keeping your prized crop safe in even the harshest conditions.
There's always the classic choice for sun protection in your patio… the umbrella. This is flexible and large enough to use in a spacious garden.
Awnings are another traditional means of sun protection on your terrace. This is a beautiful colour in strong orange, making this modern awning fascinating, even though it is retractable.
It's a cutting edge trapezoidal design, but provides extensive sun protection on your patio.
Think of this sun protection for your veranda if you prefer the option of rolling up the sail.
Our final sun protection for your terrace includes fully electric, roll-up sun protection system that can be mounted freely or attached to the façade. Here are 7 smart outdoor spaces from South African gardens