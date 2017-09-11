10 grandiose solutions for sun protection in the garden

We all want a garden with comfortable seating for entertainment and socialising, but have you thought about sun protection on your terrace? You will want to rest and relax in the grandest setting of course and the team of professionals at homify have compiled this list of 10 grand sun protection solutions for your garden area. Allowing you to remain comfortable during the most sizzling summer day without compromising on style. Interested? Well, have a look at these fascinating hints and tips.