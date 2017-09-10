Your browser is out-of-date.

Stylishly furnished with a small budget

Good taste is something that cannot be bought, and if you're looking for ideas to furnish your home classily, then this homify feature includes some stylish ideas that will help you furnish your home with a little money. These 6 practical tips and tricks are sure to inspire your home upgrade in sleek style and elegance, even when funds are limited. A good interior designer knows the difference between quantity and quality, which is where an expensive looking item of furniture, may actually be a budget-wise buy. So, whether you're looking at beautifying your bedroom or living room our professional team compiled these helpful hints to create a stylish space suited to your personality.

1. Fragrances

It's one thing to furnish your home in colour and attractive design, it's another to enhance the space with fragrances and aromas. Here are 5 tips to improve the smell of your interior:

1. Dry wet towels outside during summer: the bathroom is then spared from increased humidity and an unpleasant odour of damp textiles.

2. Use a fragrant soap in the bathroom and toilet.

3. Place freshly cut flowers in the living room, lavender is always an ideal choice. 

4. Ventilate your bedroom daily to ensure that it smells clean and fresh, hang your bed linen and head pillow outside during the hot summer months.

5. Keep the window open while cooking or use your extractor hood.

2. Special detail

One of the easiest ways to add a fascinating effect to your modern home, is by looking for beautiful furniture for little money. Think of repurposing some shabby chic pieces from your grandma's house, or going for the bespoke route and DIY your furniture with pallets. The idea is to get your item of furniture creating a focal point in your decor.

3. Less is more

The idea of less is more is another decor option that showcases minimalist design. It's an awesome means to furnish classily and requires less furniture, thereby also allowing you to furnish your living room with a little money. Choose furniture that is not only trendy at the time, but also classic enough to remain in fashion for a number of years.

4. Minimalist

Furnish that city apartment classily with a minimalist approach to decor. Use less furniture, colours and patterns to decorate the interior, and choose a dramatic illumination and simple colour scheme, especially if you have an open plan layout.

5. Details

Accessories and decorative details will furnish your apartment classily, just include fancy photo frames that are meaningful and memorable. Start with photos from that fun-filled family vacation or perhaps your university graduation. The accessories need to blend in with the rest of your decor, and you can't go wrong with a simple monochrome design.

6. Moody classics

Stunning illumination, a cosy fireplace and comfy textures are all necessary to bear in mind when decorating your home. Beautiful furniture for a little money is not impossible, it may take some time to rummage through antique store, but you will find a deal to suit your space and pocket.

How have you added classy furnishings to your home?

