Stylishly furnished with a small budget

It's one thing to furnish your home in colour and attractive design, it's another to enhance the space with fragrances and aromas. Here are 5 tips to improve the smell of your interior:

1. Dry wet towels outside during summer: the bathroom is then spared from increased humidity and an unpleasant odour of damp textiles.

2. Use a fragrant soap in the bathroom and toilet.

3. Place freshly cut flowers in the living room, lavender is always an ideal choice.

4. Ventilate your bedroom daily to ensure that it smells clean and fresh, hang your bed linen and head pillow outside during the hot summer months.

5. Keep the window open while cooking or use your extractor hood.

