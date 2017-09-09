Your browser is out-of-date.

9 pictures of terraces for South African homes

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
homify Patios
The terrace is a place to relax and unwind in the comfort of your home with fresh air and sensational views surrounding your space. The terrace roofing will enhance the design, decor and style of your exterior, and can be made from a roofing material that includes glass, fabric, reed or wood. The roof may be fixed or mobile, and adaptable to the actual needs of the homeowner by just using a remote control, this is called flexible patio roofing. 

The terrace is perfect to enjoy summer and with terrace roofing, your outdoor area is enjoyable regardless of the weather. These 9 different terraces are interesting and inspirational, but let's see which terrace roofing fits the needs of your house.

1. Romance

S-Line Pergola EcoCurves - Bespoke Glulam Timber Arches
It's a rustic terrace roofing option that has been tried and tested throughout the years. The pretty pergola is covered with traditional roof shingles. Your patio roofing material when surrounded by gorgeous greenery and a wooden outdoor dining area.

2. Textile

homify
Textiles make for an extremely flexible patio roofing option that can be moved easily for more sunshine on a chilly winter morning or more shade on a sweltering summer day. This fabric option can also be washed easily and placed back onto the wooden structure when required.

3. Reed-roof

House for Holidays, 2009, MFA Architects
Have you considered a reed patio roofing material? It may not keep your terrace dry, but it will provide ideal sun protection, while looking stylish.

4. Glass

San Carlo, Massimo Vallotto Architetto
While a glass roofing material is probably one of the most sophisticated option for your terrace, it is a lot more costly and requires regular cleaning and maintenance to look clean and sleek. However, it will enhance sunlight in your space, making it bright and inviting.

5. Sun sail

aeronautec GmbH
Go for a sun sail to enhance light and summer loving space. This flexible patio roofing is ideal for windier area and protects the terrace against rain, since it is also available in a water-resistant variant.

6. ​Awning

homify
If you're still unsure as to which terrace roofing is perfect for your space, then consider the covered awning as a roofing solution for those who want a flexible patio roofing. An awning can be pulled out if you need protection from the sun or rain and in perfect weather you can simply retract it and enjoy the space in comfort. 

7. Curtain

Giardino privato, Progetti d'Interni e Design
Opt for the affordable with a curtain to enhance privacy on your terrace and keep the sun at bay too.

8. High tech

PRESENTACIÓN PÉRGOLAS BIOCLIMÁTICAS SAXUN, Saxun
So you love the idea of an ultra-modern patio roofing material? Well this option is electronically controlled, quickly adapting to your needs by just a touch of a button.

9. Retractable

homify
A retractable roof is a modern roofing material that make matters a lot easier when you need to be shielded from the sun or prefer to catch a glimpse of the stunning starry night. Here is How much will it really cost me to install a patio?

Which of these roof ideas are perfect for your patio?

