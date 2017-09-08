10 reasons why you need a Zen garden

A Zen garden is a Japanese outdoor area, consisting of gravel, stones and boulders, it's the epitome of elegance and relaxing charm. For those who want to start meditating more often, and want to know what is a Zen garden? it is decorated in curved lines served the Zen monks for centuries in their meditation efforts. In Japanese, this special form of garden is called Kare-san-sui , which means dry landscape or fake landscape .

These dry gardens, known as Zen gardens are gaining popularity throughout the world for obvious reasons. They look amazing, yet are easy to maintain, especially because mainly gravel is used. The soothing effect will help you remain calm and even escape your hectic everyday life. Now, let's have a look at the 10 reasons why you should consider this garden in your own home.