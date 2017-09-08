Your browser is out-of-date.

10 reasons why you need a Zen garden

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Die Anwendung japanischer Gartenkunst bei der Gestaltung von Gärten, japan-garten-kultur japan-garten-kultur Eclectic style garden
A Zen garden is a Japanese outdoor area, consisting of gravel, stones and boulders, it's the epitome of elegance and relaxing charm. For those who want to start meditating more often, and want to know what is a Zen garden? it is decorated in curved lines served the Zen monks for centuries in their meditation efforts. In Japanese, this special form of garden is called Kare-san-sui, which means dry landscape or fake landscape.

These dry gardens, known as Zen gardens are gaining popularity throughout the world for obvious reasons. They look amazing, yet are easy to maintain, especially because mainly gravel is used. The soothing effect will help you remain calm and even escape your hectic everyday life. Now, let's have a look at the 10 reasons why you should consider this garden in your own home.

1. Dream garden

Die Anwendung japanischer Gartenkunst bei der Gestaltung von Gärten, japan-garten-kultur japan-garten-kultur Eclectic style garden
A private garden is the perfect way to enjoy Zen elements, from the gorgeous greenery to the serenity of the river and   harmonious balance of nature.

2. For any space

Die Anwendung japanischer Gartenkunst bei der Gestaltung von Gärten, japan-garten-kultur japan-garten-kultur Asian style garden
You may think that a Zen garden is limited to a specific area or type of living, but it is ideal when surrounded by the hustle of the city or even overlooking a lovely lake. The Zen garden has a meaning attributed to simplicity and calming emotions.

3. Beautiful exterior

Die Anwendung japanischer Gartenkunst bei der Gestaltung von Gärten, japan-garten-kultur japan-garten-kultur Asian style garden
The Zen garden is versatile enough to transform the gloomiest garden into a paradise or perfection in a few simple steps. Rock fragments, moss and a fence made from bamboo now embellish this outdoor space in Asian style.

4. Mini-Zen

moderner Garten, Beate Schröder Landschaftsarchitektin Beate Schröder Landschaftsarchitektin Modern Garden
Not enough space for a full blown Zen garden? Well, how about this miniature version, complete with pretty pebbles and a small rake for a relaxing morning. These tiny rectangular lilly ponds were built between pebbles.

5. Meditate outdoors

Die japanischen Gärten um Schloss Eickhof, japan-garten-kultur japan-garten-kultur Asian style garden
Japanese gardening has been celebrated since 1996. Here's an image of just how mystical the garden design can be for your Asian inspired home.

​6. Pure relaxation

ZEN-Garten, Gärten für die Seele - Harald Lebender Gärten für die Seele - Harald Lebender Asian style garden
Zen gardens have a relaxing effect on the body, mind and soul and can also be decorated with moss and water. Gravel or sand adds texture, while the water enhances that stream, river or sea element into the layout. Drawing lines in the sand has a meditative effect and ensures serenity and relaxation, this is done with a wooden rake.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. In the west

homify Modern Garden
The gorgeous Zen garden doesn't only need to be limited to Japanese homes, this one is perfectly integrated into a modern house with contemporary style and clean lines.

8. Bonsai

asiatischer Garten, jwgartendesign jwgartendesign Asian style garden
Zen gardens won't be complete without a tiny Bonsai tree. These plants are small, well-formed and aesthetically shaped and their saplings are quite popular inside a home. They do not fit into a traditional dry garden, but are the perfect eye-catching option for your Japanese inspired garden. A simple Bonsai is an ideal alternative to the complete Zen garden.

9.1 Evergreen Japanese species: design

Moderner Japangarten als immergrünes Wohnzimmer, Naturform Japangärten & Koiteichbau Naturform Japangärten & Koiteichbau Modern Garden
This image is the planning stages of a Zen garden for a family home. The evergreen living room is protected on all sides from prying eyes and can be used throughout the year. Continue reading to see the end result…

9.2 Finished Japanese species

Moderner Japangarten als immergrünes Wohnzimmer, Naturform Japangärten & Koiteichbau Naturform Japangärten & Koiteichbau Modern Garden
The garden was designed with granite and greenery, the granite blocks act as seats, while the outdoor fireplace provides light and pleasant warmth. The entire outdoor area has a lively yet tranquil Zen garden detail.

10. Nature's element

Die Anwendung japanischer Gartenkunst bei der Gestaltung von Gärten, japan-garten-kultur japan-garten-kultur Pool
The most important reason to choose a Zen garden is the experience of nature, which admires tradition, as well as integrated plants and water. Zen gardens allow you to sit back and just admire the natural decor. These 7 smart outdoor spaces from South African gardens will inspire you.

Would you like a Zen garden?

