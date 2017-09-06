The ceiling is more than just another surface in a room, it can be a clever way to decorate a space without any furnishing. In this homify feature, we look at 10 fascinating ideas for ceiling design and how they can be implemented in the modern home through contemporary decor. Think colourful detail, brilliant illumination and perhaps a few decorative features here and there. But, the old-fashioned wooden beams can be just as sensational in a sophisticated living room and shouldn't be removed in favour of sleek design. Work with what you have and our professional team will help you with tips and tricks to get a space perfect for your personality.
You can enhance an elaborate living room with gorgeous illumination and false ceiling ideas that are sure to create the illusion of a higher ceiling. This design is modern and elegant with natural light decorating the space throughout the day.
The ceiling design of the kitchen needs to be eye-catching and brilliantly illuminated. Spot lights are ideal to enhance the decor and layout of a kitchen, regardless of its size, while a central light located just above the cooking area is great for those marathon cooking sessions.
Utilise those wooden beams for a simple ceiling design with a shabby chic decor element.
An unusual ceiling design means including an array of colours, shades and materials into your design. Fix wood or polystyrene into the decor and you'll complement the desired detail perfectly.
Use your existing architecture to create a romantic element in your living room, a low hanging panel is a simple ceiling design trick, but it can add a splendid design to your space, especially when paired with brilliant lighting.
This so-called stretch ceiling looks dramatic and vibrant, but could be the ideal ceiling design if you're looking for something unique and quirky to decorate a spacious interior. You don't need to be limited to this colour scheme, opt for colours that work well with the rest of your decor.
If classic design is more your thing, then a stunning chandelier is sure to be the centre of attention on your ceiling.
Here's another one of those glamorous ceiling ideas for a brilliant bedroom. The grand chandelier enhances romance, luxury and elegance in the space. It's an old-fashioned decor option for a chic and opulent home that adores all things antique.
The bathroom needs to evoke comfort, relaxation and attention to detail, this is something that the turquoise blue ceiling design definitely takes into consideration. It seems as though the ceiling colour is reflecting the flooring, similar to the ocean.
Our final simple ceiling design has a modern, yet minimalist appearance, great for a contemporary living room with light colour furniture and brimming with natural light. Have a look at This is how you get your home minimalist for more ideas.