The ceiling is more than just another surface in a room, it can be a clever way to decorate a space without any furnishing. In this homify feature, we look at 10 fascinating ideas for ceiling design and how they can be implemented in the modern home through contemporary decor. Think colourful detail, brilliant illumination and perhaps a few decorative features here and there. But, the old-fashioned wooden beams can be just as sensational in a sophisticated living room and shouldn't be removed in favour of sleek design. Work with what you have and our professional team will help you with tips and tricks to get a space perfect for your personality.