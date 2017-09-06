Your browser is out-of-date.

10 fascinating ideas for ceiling design

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
LED Lichtdecken im Meetingbereich Sysmex Deutschland, DEZETT Spanndecken DEZETT Spanndecken Modern houses
The ceiling is more than just another surface in a room, it can be a clever way to decorate a space without any furnishing. In this homify feature, we look at 10 fascinating ideas for ceiling design and how they can be implemented in the modern home through contemporary decor. Think colourful detail, brilliant illumination and perhaps a few decorative features here and there. But, the old-fashioned wooden beams can be just as sensational in a sophisticated living room and shouldn't be removed in favour of sleek design. Work with what you have and our professional team will help you with tips and tricks to get a space perfect for your personality.

​1. Contrasting ceiling design

Iluminação ARQ Ana Lore Burliga Miranda Modern living room
ARQ Ana Lore Burliga Miranda

Iluminação

ARQ Ana Lore Burliga Miranda
ARQ Ana Lore Burliga Miranda
ARQ Ana Lore Burliga Miranda

You can enhance an elaborate living room with gorgeous illumination and false ceiling ideas that are sure to create the illusion of a higher ceiling. This design is modern and elegant with natural light decorating the space throughout the day.

2. For the kitchen

Dom w Bielicach, Gzowska&Ossowska Pracownie Architektury Wnętrz Gzowska&Ossowska Pracownie Architektury Wnętrz Kitchen
Gzowska&Ossowska Pracownie Architektury Wnętrz

Gzowska&Ossowska Pracownie Architektury Wnętrz
Gzowska&amp;Ossowska Pracownie Architektury Wnętrz
Gzowska&Ossowska Pracownie Architektury Wnętrz

The ceiling design of the kitchen needs to be eye-catching and brilliantly illuminated. Spot lights are ideal to enhance the decor and layout of a kitchen, regardless of its size, while a central light located just above the cooking area is great for those marathon cooking sessions.

3. Already available

Antike Baustoffe, Antik-Stein Antik-Stein Classic style dining room
Antik-Stein

Antik-Stein
Antik-Stein
Antik-Stein

Utilise those wooden beams for a simple ceiling design with a shabby chic decor element.

4. Unique

Vovó Moderna, Leticia Sá Arquitetos Leticia Sá Arquitetos Living room Green
Leticia Sá Arquitetos

Leticia Sá Arquitetos
Leticia Sá Arquitetos
Leticia Sá Arquitetos

An unusual ceiling design means including an array of colours, shades and materials into your design. Fix wood or polystyrene into the decor and you'll complement the desired detail perfectly.

5. A touch of romance

ALLE 5 VIE, TecMa Solutions TecMa Solutions Classic style houses
TecMa Solutions

TecMa Solutions
TecMa Solutions
TecMa Solutions

Use your existing architecture to create a romantic element in your living room, a low hanging panel is a simple ceiling design trick, but it can add a splendid design to your space, especially when paired with brilliant lighting.

6. Vibrant colours

LED Lichtdecken im Meetingbereich Sysmex Deutschland, DEZETT Spanndecken DEZETT Spanndecken Modern houses
DEZETT Spanndecken

DEZETT Spanndecken
DEZETT Spanndecken
DEZETT Spanndecken

This so-called stretch ceiling looks dramatic and vibrant, but could be the ideal ceiling design if you're looking for something unique and quirky to decorate a spacious interior. You don't need to be limited to this colour scheme, opt for colours that work well with the rest of your decor.

7. Ornaments

Maison Victorienne, ANNA DUVAL ANNA DUVAL Living room
ANNA DUVAL

ANNA DUVAL
ANNA DUVAL
ANNA DUVAL

If classic design is more your thing, then a stunning chandelier is sure to be the centre of attention on your ceiling.

8. Grand

вечная классика, Decor&Design Decor&Design Classic style bedroom
Decor&Design

Decor&Design
Decor&amp;Design
Decor&Design

Here's another one of those glamorous ceiling ideas for a brilliant bedroom. The grand chandelier enhances romance, luxury and elegance in the space. It's an old-fashioned decor option for a chic and opulent home that adores all things antique.

9. Seaside charm

homify BathroomBathtubs & showers
homify

homify
homify
homify

The bathroom needs to evoke comfort, relaxation and attention to detail, this is something that the turquoise blue ceiling design definitely takes into consideration. It seems as though the ceiling colour is reflecting the flooring, similar to the ocean.

10. Minimal

Decoración de interiores., Softlinedecor Softlinedecor Living roomSofas & armchairs
Softlinedecor

Softlinedecor
Softlinedecor
Softlinedecor

Our final simple ceiling design has a modern, yet minimalist appearance, great for a contemporary living room with light colour furniture and brimming with natural light. Have a look at This is how you get your home minimalist for more ideas.

How have you decorated your ceiling?

