10 great ideas for the terrace floor

Enjoy the great outdoors at any time of the year with a gorgeous terrace. But, aside from the design of your terrace, you need to remember that terrace flooring plays an important role in cosy and welcoming decor. These 10 ideas for patio flooring will enhance that beautiful element, while enhancing a charming atmosphere for a creative patio that is an extension of your interior. Start thinking about the ideal colour scheme, detail and pretty plants to decorate your space and suit your personality.
Wood is one of the most popular materials for patio flooring. This option suits the rustic or modern design, and when properly maintained can withstand even the harshest and extreme temperatures.
Cobblestone terrace flooring ideas pays homage to that old-fashioned charm and is usually made from lighter colour roundish stones.
Although concrete is a building material, it makes for terrace flooring that is cheap and easy to include in your patio. It's perfect for a modern, minimalist city apartment with sensational views.
Enhance that Mediterranean inspired outdoor area with tiles, and your patio flooring will be perfect, now just include a hammock and simple furniture to complete the look.
The burnt clay tiles are another one of those fantastic terrace flooring ideas with an authentic attention to rustic detail and Mediterranean flair.
Natural stone is a noble and robust raw material that makes for elegant terrace flooring. It's striking and eye-catching enough for a contemporary outdoor area.
Modern and alternative materials include rubber granules. These terraces are easy to install, without screwing or gluing, and the elastic material gives a pleasant feeling when walking. The rubber granules are also insulating against heat and cold, while providing noise protection.
Go for gravel if you're looking for terrace flooring that is cheap and chic.
Add fancy fascination with textiles ideas for patio flooring. You don't need to go for a full carpet, a simple yet colourful rug will do just as well.
Can't make a decision on your terrace flooring? Well, then combine wood, stone and concrete, and your decor will be harmonious and attractive from all angles. Here's How much will it really cost me to install a patio?