10 great ideas for the terrace floor

Enjoy the great outdoors at any time of the year with a gorgeous terrace. But, aside from the design of your terrace, you need to remember that terrace flooring plays an important role in cosy and welcoming decor. These 10 ideas for patio flooring will enhance that beautiful element, while enhancing a charming atmosphere for a creative patio that is an extension of your interior. Start thinking about the ideal colour scheme, detail and pretty plants to decorate your space and suit your personality.