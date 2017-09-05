Your browser is out-of-date.

10 great ideas for the terrace floor

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
MEU RANCHO CONTAINER
Enjoy the great outdoors at any time of the year with a gorgeous terrace. But, aside from the design of your terrace, you need to remember that terrace flooring plays an important role in cosy and welcoming decor. These 10 ideas for patio flooring will enhance that beautiful element, while enhancing a charming atmosphere for a creative patio that is an extension of your interior. Start thinking about the ideal colour scheme, detail and pretty plants to decorate your space and suit your personality.

​1. Wood

Terrazas y césped artificial
Quercus Jardiners

Quercus Jardiners
Quercus Jardiners
Quercus Jardiners

Wood is one of the most popular materials for patio flooring. This option suits the rustic or modern design, and when properly maintained can withstand even the harshest and extreme temperatures.

2. Cobblestone

Casa Salina
Viviana Pitrolo architetto

Viviana Pitrolo architetto
Viviana Pitrolo architetto
Viviana Pitrolo architetto

Cobblestone terrace flooring ideas pays homage to that old-fashioned charm and is usually made from lighter colour roundish stones.

3. Concrete

IPE HOUSE
P+0 Arquitectura

IPE HOUSE

P+0 Arquitectura
P+0 Arquitectura
P+0 Arquitectura

Although concrete is a building material, it makes for terrace flooring that is cheap and easy to include in your patio. It's perfect for a modern, minimalist city apartment with sensational views.

4. Tiles

homify Patios Ceramic
homify

homify
homify
homify

Enhance that Mediterranean inspired outdoor area with tiles, and your patio flooring will be perfect, now just include a hammock and simple furniture to complete the look.

5. Clay

Proyecto "Quinta Hunucmá"
PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores

PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores
PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores
PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores

The burnt clay tiles are another one of those fantastic terrace flooring ideas with an authentic attention to rustic detail and Mediterranean flair.

6. Natural stone

Referenzen- Naturstein
MM NATURSTEIN GMBH

MM NATURSTEIN GMBH
MM NATURSTEIN GMBH
MM NATURSTEIN GMBH

Natural stone is a noble and robust raw material that makes for elegant terrace flooring. It's striking and eye-catching enough for a contemporary outdoor area. 

7. Rubber granules

TERRACE CHILL OUT
WARCO Bodenbeläge

TERRACE CHILL OUT

WARCO Bodenbeläge
WARCO Bodenbeläge
WARCO Bodenbeläge

Modern and alternative materials include rubber granules. These terraces are easy to install, without screwing or gluing, and the elastic material gives a pleasant feeling when walking. The rubber granules are also insulating against heat and cold, while providing noise protection.

​8. Gravel

MEU RANCHO CONTAINER
AD ARQUITETURA E DESIGN

AD ARQUITETURA E DESIGN
AD ARQUITETURA E DESIGN
AD ARQUITETURA E DESIGN

Go for gravel if you're looking for terrace flooring that is cheap and chic.

9. Textiles

Cobertura Leblon
Escala Arquitetura

Escala Arquitetura
Escala Arquitetura
Escala Arquitetura

Add fancy fascination with textiles ideas for patio flooring. You don't need to go for a full carpet, a simple yet colourful rug will do just as well. 

​10. Material combination

homify Patios
homify

homify
homify
homify

Can't make a decision on your terrace flooring? Well, then combine wood, stone and concrete, and your decor will be harmonious and attractive from all angles. Here's How much will it really cost me to install a patio?

Which material do you like for your patio?

