Self-made planters from concrete

Incorporating concrete into your modern home, doesn't need to be cold and ugly. In fact, this DIY method of creative design can be pretty unusual with help from homify and these pot plant ideas made from concrete are sure to add fancy detail to your garden area. You can opt for a planter made from concrete and do it yourself, especially if you don't have much space on your balcony in your high rise city apartment. They are a lot more durable than glass, clay or even plastic pot plants and will definitely enhance your garden in no time. But, as DIY would go, it is important to be safe and make things easier before you begin, which is why you will need the following items:

- Concrete screed (from the hardware store or online shop)

- Kitchen or working gloves

- Paraffin oil or other lubricant

- Moulds or cartons and scissors for making moulds

- A bucket or wheelbarrow for mixing

- Glass flakes, glass beads, shells, pebbles, if necessary

- Plastic film or plastic bag

Let's get started!