​The Home with a Poker Face

Today on homify 360°, we jet off to Buenos Aires for a sneak peek at a modern residence that offers a stylish lifestyle. Brought to us by architectural firm GATARQS, this house is divided into two wings: one devoted to socialising and leisure activities, and another for the typical day-to-day functions of the resident family.

Because of these two areas with their own unique themes and actions, the house layout was designed in order to fit in with the family’s lifestyle requirements. Although the different volumes are closed off from the outside, they are open and welcoming once inside the property.

Modern, straightforward, functional, stylish… just a few words we can use to describe this discovery. Let’s move in for a closer look.