Creative ideas for the space under your stairs

This is an article for anyone who has a grand staircase at home. If you fit in this group of people, read ahead, or if you are not, stick around too, since you never know what the future holds for your home!
Surely this is not the first time you think of your stairwell as empty and without apparent use, in dire need of a new, tidy closet to store shoes or another type of space that will make your life easier from day to day! In fact, this is the perfect place to create storage or, depending on the width of the stairs, another compartment. This is what we will talk of today!
A staircase has huge potential which, in most cases, is wasted in its shape (triangular—which hinders use as a whole). However, if we look at it with a different perspective, maybe we can see what has escaped us in daily activities.
This article will be entirely dedicated to giving you tips on how to make the most of your stairwell. Some ideas may have already crossed your mind, others will be a complete novelty. But even those you have already imagined will become more realistic with these images presented to you. In the end you will be surprised at everything that has been missing in your life.
Let's explore the space!
Have you noticed the potential that stair treads have if we look at them from another perspective? As a rule, they have considerable height, sufficient to store objects vertically. Since they are organised in straight lines, why not create a bookcase with shelves in various dimensions for you literary collection? If you have small children, you can book the lowest of them to easily reach their books without depending on adults.
With this range of spaces, you can divide the shelves by subjects, for example. The higher your staircase, the more space for your books! However, note the height of the shelves, as too high ones may hinder access. Anyway, you can always take advantage of all the space and when you to reach higher spots, use a ladder to get there.
Putting aside the idea of storage space and thinking more in the lines of home decoration, we present you with this fantastic indoor garden that will give a cool and quiet touch to your stairs. The white stones help keep the space clean, while the tree (which may be artificial) does not require extensive maintenance.
Once the space is closed with glass, it cannot really be soiled, preventing dust and other debris from becoming lodged in the garden. If you prefer, you can choose other plants, sculptures or ornaments according to your preference. You'll see how your entire home's illuminated with this fantastic detail!
Let's start with the obvious: a totally empty and hollow space under the stairs. This can be a very distressing case for someone who likes to have a functional and well-used home. But not to worry, it may not be a headache for you much longer!
If the blank space beneath your staircase is the home's Achilles heel, you can circumvent it by adding a small chair or a sideboard that is useful to you. In this manner you create an area with utility that not only solves the feeling of waste, but also take on a life of its own!
This is probably one of the more accepted solutions and one more useful to you. It will not only keep to the original look of the staircase, but also provide an amazing wardrobe for whatever your imagination allows! You can create a shoe rack, which is ideally suited to this space, since it is located near to the main entrance and you can immediately exchange your shoes for slippers when you get home, whilst also preventing shoe odours from spreading across the home.
Alternatively, you can use it as storage drawers for different things, or a small entrance hanger for coats, hats and wallets. See what is most needed and make the most of your stairs!
Well, if you have a staircase so big it could fit another room beneath it, why not take advantage of this opportunity and create a shared bathroom? It is a great place for this because it does not unnoticed. In addition, it is located at the bottom of the house, completely accessible to everyone (even for somebody who has, temporarily or permanently, reduced mobility).
Of course, here the help of an architect will be needed, which will enable a well-planned room with all the amenities. You can be sure to find the best people to help you realise your ideas right here on homify.
The last suggestion we give you is to use your staircase as an exhibition space for collections of bric-a-brac or other decorative items you like to exhibit at home. This is an excellent solution, especially when you have lots of decorations and, without wanting to lose it, do not know where to put it.
A bookcase, as shown in this image. can also hold objects of more value, as it is not a place with much accessibility like the bookcase presented before it. You can vary the size of the shelves, adapting the arrangement according to the objects you want to display.
For more inspiration, be sure to learn about: Decorating Your Stairway To Heaven.