Creative ideas for the space under your stairs

This is an article for anyone who has a grand staircase at home. If you fit in this group of people, read ahead, or if you are not, stick around too, since you never know what the future holds for your home!

Surely this is not the first time you think of your stairwell as empty and without apparent use, in dire need of a new, tidy closet to store shoes or another type of space that will make your life easier from day to day! In fact, this is the perfect place to create storage or, depending on the width of the stairs, another compartment. This is what we will talk of today!

A staircase has huge potential which, in most cases, is wasted in its shape (triangular—which hinders use as a whole). However, if we look at it with a different perspective, maybe we can see what has escaped us in daily activities.

This article will be entirely dedicated to giving you tips on how to make the most of your stairwell. Some ideas may have already crossed your mind, others will be a complete novelty. But even those you have already imagined will become more realistic with these images presented to you. In the end you will be surprised at everything that has been missing in your life.

Let's explore the space!