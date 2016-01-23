Decorate your small living room like a pro

We are not all lucky enough to have plenty of space indoors and the biggest problem is that with limited space, we find it difficult—perhaps even impossible—to have a well-decorated apartment. So, today, we will show you that there are many different ways to have a well-decorated home, even if your space is limited.
Let us guess, you think this article is promising the impossible and is simply trying to draw readers in? You couldn't be more wrong! Today's tips are proof that decorating small living rooms is possible!
homify will show you great ideas on how to decorate your house, maximising its potential, even if its a very small house.
Let's find out more!
When you have a small space on your hands it can be difficult to know how to make the best of it, but one tried and tested method is to use a little trickery to make the room appear far larger, even though the footprint will stay exactly the same. The best way to achieve this is by including either a lot of light in the room or mirrors, which effectively double the size of the room.
Lighting can be incredibly valuable in small spaces. Opt for skylights, large glass windows or doors and beautiful lamps. A small space needs an abundance of light!
Mirrors can also be a wonderful asset in a small space, reflecting the light that you've created in the living room. Mirrors also give the illusion of a much bigger room, so you feel as though you are in a far larger space.
The most precious tip that we can give you if you have a small living room, is to choose furniture that fits beautifully into the space. You can't have a giant couch if you have a tiny living room!
Why? Because if you have large pieces of furniture, you end up losing out on tons of floor space. You'll find it difficult to move around or get from one side of the room to the other. Everything will feel and looked cramped.
Look at how Interior Desires have opted for a curved couch that fits against the curved wall in this living room in the photograph. The designers have ensured that the furniture they have chosen is proportional to the space.
Small spaces don't have to be lifeless or colourless. It is a complete myth that you shouldn't use bright or vibrant colours in small spaces. homify is contradicting this myth right here, right now!
Size does not matter as long as colours are used strategically. Colour can bring a small space to life, creating charm without making a space feel cramped or small. Notice how the background of this living room design, by Sandra Dages enhances the décor and design of the living room?
With small, colourful cushions and objects scattered around the room, the designers have created a fun and relaxed atmosphere.
The secret to having a more comfortable and cosy living room is to take advantage of simple and minimalist furniture. Less is more!
Accessories such as curtains, paintings, pot plants and candles can create a fuller and more cosy atmosphere, working beautifully with the simple furniture. Look in this photograph how the chalkboard wall and array of books work together with the very basic, neutral furniture.
The great thing about this is you can also change the whole look and feel of your living room, without having to change the furniture. Just add new cushions and accessories and you're set!
For those who live in tiny, open-plan apartments and seek ways to divide up the space without making it seem even smaller, we have a solution! All that you have to do is use a bit of creativity and you can drastically improve a room.
Curtains and screens are excellent ways to divide up an environment, without making the space seem smaller. It also doesn't involve too much work—simply put a screen up or install a curtain rail. No building or headaches necessary!
There is no better way to save space in a living room than to replace an old, chunky TV stand for a beautiful panel that hangs on the wall with a built-in storage compartment for small items.
Do you see how this solution allows for much more space in a small living room?
In the photograph, you'll also notice that there are shelves on the perpendicular wall, again saving floor space and completely utilising the vertical space on the walls. This option also gives personality and texture to the environment.
These are tips that can greatly improve day to day life for those who live in apartments, especially for those who have pets in small spaces.
