The Chic Home of Harmony

Today on homify 360 we take a tour to an ultra-modern home that is not only contemporary but also enjoys a harmonious relationship with the environment! The stylish villa has been perfectly integrated into the surroundings and has even included the presence of a massive tree into its design as a means of privacy.

The home was designed by the wonderful creative team at Mioconcept Architects, who took on the challenge of creating the perfect home with style and function in mind, making both the interior and exterior a true masterpiece!