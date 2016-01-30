​The Shining Star House

homify 360° thought you deserved some relaxation, and what better way to recharge than in a luxurious setting?

So, with that in mind, we sought out an environment with grand interior spaces, large clear windows, and a chic atmosphere. Credits for these amazing surroundings need to go to Molins Interiors of Barcelona, Spain, who transformed these lush and striking visions into a Mediterranean residence that is the epitome of luxury. We’re talking sophisticated spaces, stylish ambience and perfect symmetry – the ideal elements that will surely aid in our quest for total serenity and calmness. Oh, and did we forget to mention a stunning ocean view?

With that in mind, on with the tour!