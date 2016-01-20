A Cutting Edge Home Surrounded by History

This fantastic home displays the perfect link between historical architecture and new found modern elegance. With its clean lines and minimalist exterior décor, this contemporary family home has perfectly integrated into the historical setting of village life in Portugal.

The home, created by the expert team at RVDM Architects, have tastefully crafted the structure to be eye-catching amidst the old-school surroundings. Taking architecture to the next level by building this stylish home in a region rich in history and culture.