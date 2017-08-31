12 simple kitchens with ideas to copy

When it comes to personal style, each and every home is sure to have its own, unique character that can inspire others – well, that’s how it would be in a perfect world, seeing as most of us don’t really give our interior styles the TLC they deserve.

Well, if your interiors have been looking a bit underloved lately, we’re here to provide some fresh inspiration, particularly for the heart of your home: the kitchen. Take a look at these 12 examples to find some tips and tricks related to style, design, layout, space usage, storage areas, and more!