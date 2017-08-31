The best tricks for a room without windows

So you have that one dark, dingy room in your home that is in need of a brilliant upgrade, perhaps it's the bathroom, a dressing room, the bedroom of even the living room. Well, in this homify feature we look add ideas of decorating a room without a window in sleek and simple elegance. However, first begin by ensuring that all your walls and flooring spaces are aligned and use contrasting colours such as sultry darker hues, and brighter shades that enhance the space. It's also vital to include a personal touch, so bear that in mind when decorating your windowless room.