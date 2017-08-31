Your browser is out-of-date.

9 genius ways to make use of your space

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
homify BedroomBeds & headboards
Loading admin actions …

How have you maximised your storage? Perhaps with a clever closet in the right place or even a dramatic dressing room to store all your essentials? Well, in this homify feature, we look at 9 genius ideas to make use of your space elegantly, with simple designer decor and pleasant layout creating a comfortable home that is easy to manage. There's no excuse for an untidy home and we'll show you how to get the best design for your interior. 

1. TV unit

Staircase tv unit SCD Group Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs Wood Wood effect staircase cupboards
SCD Group

Staircase tv unit

SCD Group
SCD Group
SCD Group

Every living room needs the perfect TV unit, especially if your space includes a staircase. This design is definitely a clever use of layout and modern decor.

2. Bedroom

Bedroom Interior Carne Interiors Classic style bedroom
Carne Interiors

Bedroom Interior

Carne Interiors
Carne Interiors
Carne Interiors

We all need extra storage for bed linen and duvets, so opt for a storage ottoman at the edge of your bed and free up the closet for clothes and shoes.

3. For a table

House B Jozi, Redesign Interiors Redesign Interiors Living room
Redesign Interiors

House B Jozi

Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors

Not enough space for a full dining room table, well go for this sleek wooden counter and enjoy informal meals in a diner inspired design.

4. Under the counter

homify Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Include a counter in your kitchen that will store your crockery, but double up as a dining area too.

5. An indoor braai

Living Room homify Living room
homify

Living Room

homify
homify
homify

Your living area can be cool, contemporary and the perfect spot for socialising, simply include an indoor braai and enjoy delicious meals at any time of the year.

6. Dressing room

House Verster - Johannesburg , Graftink Interior and Architectural Design Studio Graftink Interior and Architectural Design Studio Modern dressing room
Graftink Interior and Architectural Design Studio

House Verster—Johannesburg

Graftink Interior and Architectural Design Studio
Graftink Interior and Architectural Design Studio
Graftink Interior and Architectural Design Studio

Unused room? Well then a dressing room is a great option to free up the cupboards in your bedroom, but don't forget to include some gorgeous illumination while you're at it.

7. For the appliances

Project : Gray Thomson, Capital Kitchens cc Capital Kitchens cc Kitchen MDF White
Capital Kitchens cc

Project : Gray Thomson

Capital Kitchens cc
Capital Kitchens cc
Capital Kitchens cc

Clean up your act with clear counters, plan storage for those appliances inside your cupboard design.

8. Another for the stairs

Innovative storage solutions. homify Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase built-in storage,space saving furniture
homify

Innovative storage solutions.

homify
homify
homify

Here's another look at how to utilise your space under the stairs, a classic closet will keep your winter coats at hand, while ensuring that your home is tidier and cosier too.

9. Beneath the bed

homify BedroomBeds & headboards
homify

homify
homify
homify

Storage beneath the bed is not a new idea, but it will stand the test of time, while freeing up that closet space. In need of some more tips? Then This is how you hide ugly radiators

Which of these genius ideas suit your space?

