9 genius ways to make use of your space

How have you maximised your storage? Perhaps with a clever closet in the right place or even a dramatic dressing room to store all your essentials? Well, in this homify feature, we look at 9 genius ideas to make use of your space elegantly, with simple designer decor and pleasant layout creating a comfortable home that is easy to manage. There's no excuse for an untidy home and we'll show you how to get the best design for your interior.
Every living room needs the perfect TV unit, especially if your space includes a staircase. This design is definitely a clever use of layout and modern decor.
We all need extra storage for bed linen and duvets, so opt for a storage ottoman at the edge of your bed and free up the closet for clothes and shoes.
Not enough space for a full dining room table, well go for this sleek wooden counter and enjoy informal meals in a diner inspired design.
Include a counter in your kitchen that will store your crockery, but double up as a dining area too.
Your living area can be cool, contemporary and the perfect spot for socialising, simply include an indoor braai and enjoy delicious meals at any time of the year.
Unused room? Well then a dressing room is a great option to free up the cupboards in your bedroom, but don't forget to include some gorgeous illumination while you're at it.
Clean up your act with clear counters, plan storage for those appliances inside your cupboard design.
Here's another look at how to utilise your space under the stairs, a classic closet will keep your winter coats at hand, while ensuring that your home is tidier and cosier too.
Storage beneath the bed is not a new idea, but it will stand the test of time, while freeing up that closet space.