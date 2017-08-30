19 modern homes that South Africans love!

Have you ever considered the must-have features to welcome guests into your modern home? From glorious home entrances and minimal design to elegant detail and chic features. Well, in this homify feature, we look at 19 modern house entrances that South Africans seem to adore. These ideas are pretty perfect, from its classy layout to special textures and even inviting charm. The cosiest country house can be enhanced by something unique and quirky and this is something that modern homeowners take into account when adding that personal touch to the exterior. Let's see which tips and tricks to style an entrance catches your eye.
Beautiful house entrances are created with attractive fixtures and you can't go wrong with stainless steel door handles.
The foyer of this house is decorated with two opposing materials, creating a gorgeous canopy-like modern design.
Choose modern house entrances that are easy to maintain.
Home entrances don't need to be conventional, how about arranging the house sideways?
A wooden door with decorative engraving enhances this beautiful house entrance.
White and black are classic yet trendy, making modern house entrances awesome, regardless of the architecture.
It's warm and welcoming, one of those beautiful house entrances that are protected from the elements too.
It's sleek and stylish, one of those modern house entrances for a sophisticated homeowner.
Add chic detail to those modern house entrances with white doorways.
Catch a glimpse inside your home with modern doors.
Powerful blue is a perfect match for warm wooden tones and creates a beautiful effect to house entrances.
Keep the foyer of your house private with opaque glass windows.
If you're daring enough then home entrances with splendour are an effective choice.
A colourful door makes modern house entrances so much more eye-catching.
Go for a modern feature with a dark blue accent on your facade.
Synergise the decor of your home entrances, so the garage and front door match.
The colour of the foyer and the façade design fits harmoniously and almost inconspicuously.
Be bold by deviating from the usual symmetry and opt for dynamic colour contrasts.