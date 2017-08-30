Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

19 modern homes that South Africans love!

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Schüco Aluminium Haustüren, Lichtwunder GmbH Lichtwunder GmbH Modern windows & doors
Loading admin actions …

Have you ever considered the must-have features to welcome guests into your modern home? From glorious home entrances and minimal design to elegant detail and chic features. Well, in this homify feature, we look at 19 modern house entrances that South Africans seem to adore. These ideas are pretty perfect, from its classy layout to special textures and even inviting charm. The cosiest country house can be enhanced by something unique and quirky and this is something that modern homeowners take into account when adding that personal touch to the exterior. Let's see which tips and tricks to style an entrance catches your eye.

1. Stainless steel handles

homify Front doors
homify

homify
homify
homify

Beautiful house entrances are created with attractive fixtures and you can't go wrong with stainless steel door handles.

2. Contrasting materials

ELK Effizienzhaus 220 , ELK Fertighaus GmbH ELK Fertighaus GmbH Modern windows & doors
ELK Fertighaus GmbH

ELK Fertighaus GmbH
ELK Fertighaus GmbH
ELK Fertighaus GmbH

The foyer of this house is decorated with two opposing materials, creating a gorgeous canopy-like modern design.

3. Simple

Domizil in Oberbayern, Herzog-Architektur Herzog-Architektur Rock Garden
Herzog-Architektur

Herzog-Architektur
Herzog-Architektur
Herzog-Architektur

Choose modern house entrances that are easy to maintain.

4. Mysterious

homify Front doors
homify

homify
homify
homify

Home entrances don't need to be conventional, how about arranging the house sideways?

5. Classic

Einfamilienhaus, Thoma Holz GmbH Thoma Holz GmbH Country style house
Thoma Holz GmbH

Thoma Holz GmbH
Thoma Holz GmbH
Thoma Holz GmbH

A wooden door with decorative engraving enhances this beautiful house entrance.

6. Large canopy

homify Front doors
homify

homify
homify
homify

Make the foyer of your house interesting with a generous canopy.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Monochrome magic

ELK Kundenhaus , ELK Fertighaus GmbH ELK Fertighaus GmbH Modern windows & doors
ELK Fertighaus GmbH

ELK Fertighaus GmbH
ELK Fertighaus GmbH
ELK Fertighaus GmbH

White and black are classic yet trendy, making modern house entrances awesome, regardless of the architecture. 

8. Saddle roof

homify Front doors
homify

homify
homify
homify

It's warm and welcoming, one of those beautiful house entrances that are protected from the elements too.

9. Grey and silver

Schüco Aluminium Haustüren, Lichtwunder GmbH Lichtwunder GmbH Modern windows & doors
Lichtwunder GmbH

Lichtwunder GmbH
Lichtwunder GmbH
Lichtwunder GmbH

It's sleek and stylish, one of those modern house entrances for a sophisticated homeowner.

10. White doorway

homify Modern windows & doors White
homify

homify
homify
homify

Add chic detail to those modern house entrances with white doorways.

11. Interior sights

neues Einfamilienhaus für Ehepaar nach Auszug der Kinder: Stichwort komfortabel und grosszügig, WUNSCHhaus - die innovative Wohnbau GmbH WUNSCHhaus - die innovative Wohnbau GmbH Classic windows & doors
WUNSCHhaus—die innovative Wohnbau GmbH

WUNSCHhaus - die innovative Wohnbau GmbH
WUNSCHhaus—die innovative Wohnbau GmbH
WUNSCHhaus - die innovative Wohnbau GmbH

Catch a glimpse inside your home with modern doors.

12. Electric blue

Sanierung Siedlungshaus, Architekturbüro Heike Krampitz Architekturbüro Heike Krampitz
Architekturbüro Heike Krampitz

Architekturbüro Heike Krampitz
Architekturbüro Heike Krampitz
Architekturbüro Heike Krampitz

Powerful blue is a perfect match for warm wooden tones and creates a beautiful effect to house entrances.

13. Opaque glass

BIFFAR HAUSTÜREN, Biffar GmbH & Co. KG Biffar GmbH & Co. KG Modern windows & doors
Biffar GmbH &amp; Co. KG

Biffar GmbH & Co. KG
Biffar GmbH &amp; Co. KG
Biffar GmbH & Co. KG

Keep the foyer of your house private with opaque glass windows.

14. Courageous

BIFFAR HAUSTÜREN, Biffar GmbH & Co. KG Biffar GmbH & Co. KG Modern windows & doors
Biffar GmbH &amp; Co. KG

Biffar GmbH & Co. KG
Biffar GmbH &amp; Co. KG
Biffar GmbH & Co. KG

If you're daring enough then home entrances with splendour are an effective choice.

15. Glazed and gorgeous

HUF Haus MODUM 7:10, HUF HAUS GmbH u. Co. KG HUF HAUS GmbH u. Co. KG Modern houses
HUF HAUS GmbH u. Co. KG

HUF HAUS GmbH u. Co. KG
HUF HAUS GmbH u. Co. KG
HUF HAUS GmbH u. Co. KG

A colourful door makes modern house entrances so much more eye-catching.

16. Dark blue hue

Türen, Strotmann Innenausbau GmbH Strotmann Innenausbau GmbH Windows & doors Doors
Strotmann Innenausbau GmbH

Strotmann Innenausbau GmbH
Strotmann Innenausbau GmbH
Strotmann Innenausbau GmbH

Go for a modern feature with a dark blue accent on your facade.

17. Entrance and garage

homify Modern garage/shed White
homify

homify
homify
homify

Synergise the decor of your home entrances, so the garage and front door match.

18. Harmonious

Exklusiv Haus - Leben auf höchstem Niveau, LK&Projekt GmbH LK&Projekt GmbH Modern houses
LK&amp;Projekt GmbH

LK&Projekt GmbH
LK&amp;Projekt GmbH
LK&Projekt GmbH

The colour of the foyer and the façade design fits harmoniously and almost inconspicuously.

19. Unusual

BIFFAR HAUSTÜREN, Biffar GmbH & Co. KG Biffar GmbH & Co. KG Modern windows & doors
Biffar GmbH &amp; Co. KG

Biffar GmbH & Co. KG
Biffar GmbH &amp; Co. KG
Biffar GmbH & Co. KG

Be bold by deviating from the usual symmetry and opt for dynamic colour contrasts. Here are 12 cheap building materials perfect for a small home.

12 garden ideas for small outdoor spaces
Which house entrance would you choose?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks