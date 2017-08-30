19 modern homes that South Africans love!

Have you ever considered the must-have features to welcome guests into your modern home? From glorious home entrances and minimal design to elegant detail and chic features. Well, in this homify feature, we look at 19 modern house entrances that South Africans seem to adore. These ideas are pretty perfect, from its classy layout to special textures and even inviting charm. The cosiest country house can be enhanced by something unique and quirky and this is something that modern homeowners take into account when adding that personal touch to the exterior. Let's see which tips and tricks to style an entrance catches your eye.