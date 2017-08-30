Your browser is out-of-date.

12 garden ideas for small outdoor spaces

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Gorgeous Gardens Mediterranean style garden
The garden is a place to relax and unwind, with elements of comfort that are appealing to the eye, but work well within a small space. Interested? Well, here are 12 great garden ideas that are awesome enough for any space, regardless of how petite. Pretty up your garden with creativity, personality and edgy charm and here's some helpful hints and tips to get the job done, a lot easier.

1. Cover the corner

Near the entrance Helen Sparg Landscape Designer Classic style garden White
Helen Sparg Landscape Designer

Near the entrance

Helen Sparg Landscape Designer
Helen Sparg Landscape Designer
Helen Sparg Landscape Designer

Surround your home with glorious blooms by decorating it around the edges. Add a simple yet enchanting element with these tiny trees… how adorable are they?!

2. Stone story

Small, low maintenance garden Yorkshire Gardens Minimalist style garden Wood-Plastic Composite artificial lawn,eco deck
Yorkshire Gardens

Small, low maintenance garden

Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens

Use grey stones and pebbles to cover the sand in your planter and make your outdoor area fancy and fascinating.

3. Rock it

Cottage Garden, Greenacres Cape landscaping Greenacres Cape landscaping Classic style garden
Greenacres Cape landscaping

Cottage Garden

Greenacres Cape landscaping
Greenacres Cape landscaping
Greenacres Cape landscaping

Include rocks into the design and get a garden that's different and dynamic.

4. Water feature

WIGGILL , Japanese Garden Concepts Japanese Garden Concepts Asian style garden Japanese,lantern,Japanese lantern,gravel,stepping stones,water feature,oriental,courtyard
Japanese Garden Concepts

WIGGILL

Japanese Garden Concepts
Japanese Garden Concepts
Japanese Garden Concepts

Even if your garden is small, it doesn't mean glamour is forgotten, a wonderful water feature will do the trick.

5. Simple

White River Manor, Principia Design Principia Design Country style garden
Principia Design

White River Manor

Principia Design
Principia Design
Principia Design

Decorate a tiny balcony with small pot plants for that touch of green and natural charm.

6. Fire pit

HOUSE 2, Greenacres Cape landscaping Greenacres Cape landscaping Minimalist style garden
Greenacres Cape landscaping

HOUSE 2

Greenacres Cape landscaping
Greenacres Cape landscaping
Greenacres Cape landscaping

Include a fire pit in your garden for those chilly evenings around the fire with loved ones.

7. Delightful

French House, SOJE Interior, Design and Decor PTY (Ltd) SOJE Interior, Design and Decor PTY (Ltd) Mediterranean style garden
SOJE Interior, Design and Decor PTY (Ltd)

French House

SOJE Interior, Design and Decor PTY (Ltd)
SOJE Interior, Design and Decor PTY (Ltd)
SOJE Interior, Design and Decor PTY (Ltd)

A small garden can be cosy and inviting, just remember to add a stunning seating area for those meals under the stars.

8. Zen it out

Japanese, Japanese Garden Concepts Asian style garden
Japanese Garden Concepts

Japanese,

Japanese Garden Concepts
Japanese Garden Concepts
Japanese Garden Concepts

If your existence is somewhat stressful, then you should consider a Zen garden to get rid of those bad vibes.

9. Archway

Gorgeous Gardens Mediterranean style garden
Gorgeous Gardens

Gorgeous Gardens
Gorgeous Gardens
Gorgeous Gardens

How about decorating your garden with a lovely yet charming archway at the entrance?

10. Colour it

Muestras de trabajo, Jardines Paisajismo Y Decoraciones Elyflor Jardines Paisajismo Y Decoraciones Elyflor Modern Garden
Jardines Paisajismo Y Decoraciones Elyflor

Jardines Paisajismo Y Decoraciones Elyflor
Jardines Paisajismo Y Decoraciones Elyflor
Jardines Paisajismo Y Decoraciones Elyflor

A colourful garden can be created with pretty stones and gorgeous greenery.

11. Lead the way

Paisagismo do Joá, Emmilia Cardoso Designers Associados Emmilia Cardoso Designers Associados Country style garden
Emmilia Cardoso Designers Associados

Emmilia Cardoso Designers Associados
Emmilia Cardoso Designers Associados
Emmilia Cardoso Designers Associados

A deck or pathway will keep foot traffic out of your garden, so there's no need to worry about soil erosion.

12. Rustic

Projeto Paisagismo, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern Garden
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo

Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

Here's another water feature for a fabulous garden filled with personality. You may also want to know How much will it really cost me to install a patio?

Which garden idea would you go for?

