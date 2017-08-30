12 garden ideas for small outdoor spaces

The garden is a place to relax and unwind, with elements of comfort that are appealing to the eye, but work well within a small space. Interested? Well, here are 12 great garden ideas that are awesome enough for any space, regardless of how petite. Pretty up your garden with creativity, personality and edgy charm and here's some helpful hints and tips to get the job done, a lot easier.
Surround your home with glorious blooms by decorating it around the edges. Add a simple yet enchanting element with these tiny trees… how adorable are they?!
Use grey stones and pebbles to cover the sand in your planter and make your outdoor area fancy and fascinating.
Include rocks into the design and get a garden that's different and dynamic.
Even if your garden is small, it doesn't mean glamour is forgotten, a wonderful water feature will do the trick.
Decorate a tiny balcony with small pot plants for that touch of green and natural charm.
Include a fire pit in your garden for those chilly evenings around the fire with loved ones.
A small garden can be cosy and inviting, just remember to add a stunning seating area for those meals under the stars.
If your existence is somewhat stressful, then you should consider a Zen garden to get rid of those bad vibes.
How about decorating your garden with a lovely yet charming archway at the entrance?
A colourful garden can be created with pretty stones and gorgeous greenery.
A deck or pathway will keep foot traffic out of your garden, so there's no need to worry about soil erosion.
Here's another water feature for a fabulous garden filled with personality. You may also want to know How much will it really cost me to install a patio?