10 Roofing ideas: Sloped is beautiful!

The attic may be the most unused space of the home with the highest potential. However, very often the attic comes with a sloped roof, but that doesn't mean your attic conversion cannot be awesome. Consider all the possibilities to convert your attic and create a private suite, complete with a bathroom or even a quiet study area for your teen that doubles up as a bedroom. Interested? Here are 10 stunning attic conversion ideas that will make the most of your sloped roof. Let's take a look!