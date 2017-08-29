10 Roofing ideas: Sloped is beautiful!

The attic may be the most unused space of the home with the highest potential. However, very often the attic comes with a sloped roof, but that doesn't mean your attic conversion cannot be awesome. Consider all the possibilities to convert your attic and create a private suite, complete with a bathroom or even a quiet study area for your teen that doubles up as a bedroom. Interested? Here are 10 stunning attic conversion ideas that will make the most of your sloped roof. Let's take a look!
An upstairs kitchen and dining area is a must-have if you're considering an attic conversion that looks like a complete apartment. This one has so much natural light creating a cosy and comfortable ambiance for any season, it incorporates a rustic charm with more than enough storage for all those modern elements and appliances.
A bedroom in the roof is a great way to make use of an existing structure. It's also a cosy way to convert an attic into a guest bedroom, ideal for those trying their hand at Airbnb. Don't forget to add heat resistant blinds and thermal insulation for those chilly winter nights.
A loft style apartment is one of those great attic conversion ideas for your roof. Create a false ceiling with roof beams and add a private and pretty mezzanine level for your bedroom.
Use the slanted roof to your advantage and create elegant storage that ensures your attic conversion is not without space to hide all your essentials. Drawers like these work well to keep all your clothing items neat and tidy, but it can also be a sleek headboard.
Historic buildings often already have these exposed beams, so it may be fascinating if you can use them to your decor advantage as part of your attic conversion. Remember to first check on the structural integrity of the wood before undergoing this renovation. The space went from underutilised to cool, industrial style apartment.
Attic conversion ideas don't need to be classic, it's up to you to decorate and design like you prefer and this is where a lovely dining room and kitchen with a stonewashed wall and eclectic features comes alive with detail. The space is fresh and funky, illuminated by indirect and natural lighting.
Convert the attic into a serene and tranquil private quarters which includes a luxurious bathroom and more than enough privacy. The bedroom is accessible up the simple stairs and is a brilliant option if you're in need of an extra room.
It's a classic choice to convert the attic, but a bathroom in the roof is perfect for those families always fighting about who gets to shower first. Use the existing windows and you'll be able to admire the view of the open sky as you laze around in the tub.
Ever dreamt of your own library? Well, then use your attic to store your collection, stacked up to the ceiling.
So you work from home often, but you don't have an extra room for an office. No worries… a home office is a fantastic attic conversion idea that is simply sensational. Peace and quiet is possible.