Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

6 affordable bathroom renovations that will inspire you

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Appartement industriel chic & moderne 55m2 75010 Paris, Espaces à Rêver Espaces à Rêver Industrial style bathroom
Loading admin actions …

So you've just bought a new home, congratulations are in order! However, in all the hype, you forgot to factor in that the old bathroom is actually an eyesore that needs a complete upgrade to look sleek, modern and stylish. Obviously, you'd like this space to be comfortable and relaxing, instead of the bane of your existence. Well, in this homify feature, we look at 6 affordable bathrooms that have undergone a complete revamp to suit the new homeowner and their personality. Let's see how effective and inspiration renovations can be.

1. Out with the old

Bathroom Renovation Trait Decor Classic style bathroom bathroom,bathroom lighting,victorian,decorative flooring
Trait Decor

Bathroom Renovation

Trait Decor
Trait Decor
Trait Decor

The old bathroom included old bulky tiles, a low shower curtain and ugly fixtures and fittings. While the character of the bathroom has been maintained, the new tiles and colour scheme is definitely breath of fresh air.

2. Before: Old attic

Einbau-Dokumentation eines Badeloft-Kunden anhand der freistehenden Badewanne BW-04, Badeloft - Badewannen und Waschbecken aus Mineralguss und Marmor Badeloft - Badewannen und Waschbecken aus Mineralguss und Marmor Modern bathroom
Badeloft—Badewannen und Waschbecken aus Mineralguss und Marmor

Badeloft - Badewannen und Waschbecken aus Mineralguss und Marmor
Badeloft—Badewannen und Waschbecken aus Mineralguss und Marmor
Badeloft - Badewannen und Waschbecken aus Mineralguss und Marmor

Convert that old attic into another guest bathroom, especially if you already have a skylight to welcome natural light in during the day.

After: Comfortable

Einbau-Dokumentation eines Badeloft-Kunden anhand der freistehenden Badewanne BW-04, Badeloft - Badewannen und Waschbecken aus Mineralguss und Marmor Badeloft - Badewannen und Waschbecken aus Mineralguss und Marmor Modern bathroom
Badeloft—Badewannen und Waschbecken aus Mineralguss und Marmor

Badeloft - Badewannen und Waschbecken aus Mineralguss und Marmor
Badeloft—Badewannen und Waschbecken aus Mineralguss und Marmor
Badeloft - Badewannen und Waschbecken aus Mineralguss und Marmor

This bathtub fits perfectly under the skylight, creating the illusion that this small bathroom looks larger than it actually is, enjoy views of the great outdoors from the comfort of your bathroom.

3. Before: Dark and dreary

Umbau & energetische Sanierung eines Bungalows von 1962, puschmann architektur puschmann architektur
puschmann architektur

puschmann architektur
puschmann architektur
puschmann architektur

These dark tiles may have been in fashion once upon a time, but now it just lets the bathroom look gloomy and outdated. 

After: Revitalised

Umbau & energetische Sanierung eines Bungalows von 1962, puschmann architektur puschmann architektur BathroomBathtubs & showers
puschmann architektur

puschmann architektur
puschmann architektur
puschmann architektur

You probably don't believe that this bathroom is the same space, the once ugly tiles and old bathtub have been replace with a sleek, modern shower and transparent glazed shower. The double basin has been removed, with a classic simple one taking its place. It's a dramatic update no doubt!

4. Before: Narrow and brown

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

Ugly brown tiles decorate the walls of this bathroom too, while the sloped ceiling creates a cramped and narrow looking design.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

After: Bright

homify Modern bathroom Ceramic Grey
homify

homify
homify
homify

This bathroom is now elegant and attractive, with sand-coloured ceramic tiles decorating the walls enhancing a luminous appearance. The sink and toilet have also switched places allowing the bathroom to look more spacious.

5. Before: Ordinary

Appartement industriel chic & moderne 55m2 75010 Paris, Espaces à Rêver Espaces à Rêver
Espaces à Rêver

Espaces à Rêver
Espaces à Rêver
Espaces à Rêver

Before the upgrade, there was nothing that really stood out about this bathroom. The mosaic tiles actually let the bathroom look smaller than it actually is, but when you see the upgraded version you'll be amazed at the layout.

After: Amazing

Appartement industriel chic & moderne 55m2 75010 Paris, Espaces à Rêver Espaces à Rêver Industrial style bathroom
Espaces à Rêver

Espaces à Rêver
Espaces à Rêver
Espaces à Rêver

The fresh and modern design of this bathroom has taken centre stage, the bathtub has been removed entirely and replaced with a sleek shower that adds minimalist detail to this space.

6. Before: In ruins

Haus Kaiser, 28 Grad Architektur GmbH 28 Grad Architektur GmbH
28 Grad Architektur GmbH

28 Grad Architektur GmbH
28 Grad Architektur GmbH
28 Grad Architektur GmbH

The room was just an underutilised space with loads of potential to fit a new bathroom. But, let's take a look at how the interior designers enhanced the room with fascinating windows.

After: Luxurious

Haus Kaiser, 28 Grad Architektur GmbH 28 Grad Architektur GmbH BathroomBathtubs & showers
28 Grad Architektur GmbH

28 Grad Architektur GmbH
28 Grad Architektur GmbH
28 Grad Architektur GmbH

The loft bathroom looks simply amazing, it's another option for that attic that can use a sprucing up or for a homeowner who would love the idea of a luxurious spa ambiance. How about these 6 brilliant ideas to hide the washing machine in the bathroom?

​Hoe om jou huis binne ‘n uur ordentlik skoon te maak
Which bathroom idea suits your space most?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks