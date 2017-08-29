6 affordable bathroom renovations that will inspire you

So you've just bought a new home, congratulations are in order! However, in all the hype, you forgot to factor in that the old bathroom is actually an eyesore that needs a complete upgrade to look sleek, modern and stylish. Obviously, you'd like this space to be comfortable and relaxing, instead of the bane of your existence. Well, in this homify feature, we look at 6 affordable bathrooms that have undergone a complete revamp to suit the new homeowner and their personality. Let's see how effective and inspiration renovations can be.
The old bathroom included old bulky tiles, a low shower curtain and ugly fixtures and fittings. While the character of the bathroom has been maintained, the new tiles and colour scheme is definitely breath of fresh air.
Convert that old attic into another guest bathroom, especially if you already have a skylight to welcome natural light in during the day.
This bathtub fits perfectly under the skylight, creating the illusion that this small bathroom looks larger than it actually is, enjoy views of the great outdoors from the comfort of your bathroom.
These dark tiles may have been in fashion once upon a time, but now it just lets the bathroom look gloomy and outdated.
You probably don't believe that this bathroom is the same space, the once ugly tiles and old bathtub have been replace with a sleek, modern shower and transparent glazed shower. The double basin has been removed, with a classic simple one taking its place. It's a dramatic update no doubt!
Ugly brown tiles decorate the walls of this bathroom too, while the sloped ceiling creates a cramped and narrow looking design.
This bathroom is now elegant and attractive, with sand-coloured ceramic tiles decorating the walls enhancing a luminous appearance. The sink and toilet have also switched places allowing the bathroom to look more spacious.
Before the upgrade, there was nothing that really stood out about this bathroom. The mosaic tiles actually let the bathroom look smaller than it actually is, but when you see the upgraded version you'll be amazed at the layout.
The fresh and modern design of this bathroom has taken centre stage, the bathtub has been removed entirely and replaced with a sleek shower that adds minimalist detail to this space.
The room was just an underutilised space with loads of potential to fit a new bathroom. But, let's take a look at how the interior designers enhanced the room with fascinating windows.
The loft bathroom looks simply amazing, it's another option for that attic that can use a sprucing up or for a homeowner who would love the idea of a luxurious spa ambiance.