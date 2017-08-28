Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Our 6 top tips for a breathtaking home entrance

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
homify Scandinavian style corridor, hallway& stairs
Loading admin actions …

A breathtaking home entrance needs to include a few fascinating features. Think gorgeous lighting, whether natural or artificial, sensational colour scheme, textured detail and of course a personal touch here and there. These 6 home entrances offer tips and tricks that are sure to upgrade your home in sleek style and elegance. Interested? Well, continue reading this homify feature and opt for the ideal entrance to enhance your house in contemporary charm and charisma.

1. Picture perfect

Saffraan Ave, House Couture Interior Design Studio House Couture Interior Design Studio Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
House Couture Interior Design Studio

Saffraan Ave

House Couture Interior Design Studio
House Couture Interior Design Studio
House Couture Interior Design Studio

What better way to show your guests that your home is a happy one, then by plastering the wall with pictures of memories? Go for the same black frame and white border for that similar design that is sleek and stylish too.

2. Stairway

Mr and Mrs Super Chilled homify Scandinavian style corridor, hallway& stairs grey,wooden flooring,staircase,hanging pendant,scandi
homify

Mr and Mrs Super Chilled

homify
homify
homify

The stairs at the entrance to your home doesn't need to look like it's straight out of Harry Potter, go for an open design and let the light shine in with free flowing design and fresh air adding value to the decor.

3. From your travels

THE VILLA, CAPE TOWN I MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

THE VILLA, CAPE TOWN I MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

If you consider yourself a bit of an explorer, then incorporate some of those elements from your travels into your entrance and create something eye-catching and different. Lamps, an Asian inspired door and even lovely vase decorates this space in sheer fascination.

4. Well-lit

​Contemporary Farm house homify Country style house Timber column,Farmhouse,Screens,Rustic,Lights,Steps,bagwash
homify

​Contemporary Farm house

homify
homify
homify

This gorgeous entrance is made even more welcoming at dusk when decorated by the brilliant lighting. The illumination leads the way inside the modern home, great if you're looking for ideas to upgrade with sophistication in mind.

5. Cool and contemporary

Gorgeous Gardens Modern houses
Gorgeous Gardens

Gorgeous Gardens
Gorgeous Gardens
Gorgeous Gardens

Use those red brick walls and red doors as an awesome focal point for a designer architecture that is cool and contemporary too. Pretty plants are another decorative aspect to this entrance and add a cosy effect to the house.

6. Natural element

Residence Zeederberg, AOJ | Architecture & Interiors AOJ | Architecture & Interiors Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
AOJ | Architecture &amp; Interiors

Residence Zeederberg

AOJ | Architecture & Interiors
AOJ | Architecture &amp; Interiors
AOJ | Architecture & Interiors

Our final image showcases a home that is bathed in natural light through a skylight at the entrance, this is a must-have design if you love the idea of inviting guests into your home with the warmth of the morning sun. Here's How to: Modernise a bungalow

​16 badkamers met moderne en fantastiese storte!
How have you decorated your entrance?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks