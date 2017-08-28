Our 6 top tips for a breathtaking home entrance

A breathtaking home entrance needs to include a few fascinating features. Think gorgeous lighting, whether natural or artificial, sensational colour scheme, textured detail and of course a personal touch here and there. These 6 home entrances offer tips and tricks that are sure to upgrade your home in sleek style and elegance. Interested? Well, continue reading this homify feature and opt for the ideal entrance to enhance your house in contemporary charm and charisma.
What better way to show your guests that your home is a happy one, then by plastering the wall with pictures of memories? Go for the same black frame and white border for that similar design that is sleek and stylish too.
The stairs at the entrance to your home doesn't need to look like it's straight out of Harry Potter, go for an open design and let the light shine in with free flowing design and fresh air adding value to the decor.
If you consider yourself a bit of an explorer, then incorporate some of those elements from your travels into your entrance and create something eye-catching and different. Lamps, an Asian inspired door and even lovely vase decorates this space in sheer fascination.
This gorgeous entrance is made even more welcoming at dusk when decorated by the brilliant lighting. The illumination leads the way inside the modern home, great if you're looking for ideas to upgrade with sophistication in mind.
Use those red brick walls and red doors as an awesome focal point for a designer architecture that is cool and contemporary too. Pretty plants are another decorative aspect to this entrance and add a cosy effect to the house.
Our final image showcases a home that is bathed in natural light through a skylight at the entrance, this is a must-have design if you love the idea of inviting guests into your home with the warmth of the morning sun. Here's How to: Modernise a bungalow