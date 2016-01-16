Yes you can! Decorate an apartment in a weekend

Does your home need a fresh breath of air? We know, however, that you probably don't have limitless time to re-decorate, maybe just a week, or even just a weekend… but it is possible, and it doesn't have to be a drastic change either. It can be something simple, easy, but innovative, in order that your home may have a whole new look.
So, in today's article, we present some simple tips to re-decorate your apartment. It will be as if you took a magic wand and said abracadabra! In two days your apartment gets a new style and ambience! As the weekend is usually the time we have free to devote ourselves to our homes and other good things, it is the perfect project. You will also find that it is very therapeutic!
Redecorating a home invigorates us, exposes us to new things, helps us reveal our artistic flair, relieves stress, and can be valuable time spent with family. In the end, we are always proud of our work and the new appearance of our home. To help you in this weekend-adventure, we have curated six simple suggestions in this article—you can use one or all. See what you like and get the result you want. In the end, you will be sure that your environment has become even more welcoming.
Let's get to work! Follow us and prepare yourself!
Out of the six solutions we present you with, this is the one that requires a little more work, depending on your ability as a painter, but nothing is impossible! So there's no reason to give up, ok? Choose your wall for painting carefully, as it is the division that welcomes guests and alongside which you may spend your evenings. Painting will give such a wall more prominence in plain sight. Of course, if you think you have the painter vein, you could also take up the paint can and try your hand on other areas in the house as well. There's nothing to stop you!
When painting a wall in your apartment, make sure you update the décor accordingly. You would want to emphasise the brightness of your newly painted wall against other white walls by highlighting it with suiting decorations. Using two colours makes the environment feel more expansive by adding depth. This is in addition to providing joy and life to the space.
There is no rule in choosing which wall to paint—it can either be close to the dining table, next to the television, or as we see in this picture by interior designer Angela Pinheiro.
A good breath of fresh air is always a good idea… bring in that new 'smell'!
So simple and so effective! You may already have had this idea in mind for some time, but have been procrastinating, and the day never comes. In this weekend or renovations, however, you will get the opportunity to put pictures, artwork or photo frames on the wall.
You can choose to hang them on a painted wall or an old one—the choice is yours. Before drilling into any wall, test to find the perfect spot. You know all of those photos that have been on the camera or computer for years, now is a good time and excuse to have them printed by a professional, whether in black and white or sepia. With so little effort you can make a big difference to your apartment.
When we dedicate a weekend to re-decorating our apartment, the book shelf issue inevitably comes up. There's always that dull task to do out of obligation. But it really is a must, and there's no escape. It is worth it, though, and it is crucial to have a well-organised home with clean air to feel good.
So those shelves full of books and decorations must all be taken out and allowed to breathe. Then you can start to try and find meaning in your storage and organisation strategy. In fact, the rush of day-to-day activities always lead to stacking books by chance, which is not pretty or practical. The trick is to arrange books according to size and theme, which will make it a lot easier to find what you're looking for—a bit like a library. In the end, the environment will become cleaner and more attractive with this 'quick fix'!
We will always buy a new item to add to our nest from time to time, to either replace an older one or because a room was lacking. This always brings a renewed atmosphere, and you do not have to buy something expensive. A simple decoration, such as a lamp, is an ever-essential piece of a house, whether in the living room, the bedroom, or the entrance hall.
Not everything we need at home should be purchased and this is good news, right? We know that our readers like our DIY ideas, not only because of financial saving, but also because of the opportunity for restoration and customisation.
During this weekend dedicated to the decoration of your apartment you can design a DIY piece, such as a shelf or mobile. Give wings to your imagination and be guaranteed to have a new and full image to your liking and style.
A plant as a living decoration brings life and well-being into our homes. Its colours, textures and shapes always bring beauty to our house, whether in small or large pots. What is certain is that we can always bet on Mother Nature to decorate our house in a simple and accessible manner. Of this there is no doubt, we must only decide on which plants to choose! Discreet or exuberant, a plant will do your home wonders.