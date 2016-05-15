The Home that Whispers Romance

Today on homify we find ourselves in the charming Mediterranean town of Palafrugell in Catalonia, Spain, where a romantic treasure of a home makes its appearance. Under endlessly blue skies and a golden sky, we acquaint ourselves with a rust-coloured family house with many comfortable as well as luxurious features.

As we will see throughout the entire building's structure and design, the whole house is subject to strong Mediterranean influences, such as the barrel-tiled roof, arched structures, and terracotta-style materials. Very appropriate! It does, however, have several modern twists which create an eclectic style in the home's composition and aesthetics.

We'll take a closer look to see if it is as good as it seems!