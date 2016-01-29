Your guide to a fabulous home façade

A firm handshake; a friendly smile; a confident tone. These are all factors that make an impression when meeting somebody. And just as we are quick to judge a person by these (and other) elements, the same way we tend to evaluate somebody’s character and lifestyle by looking at their house.

So, what can our houses do to make a good first impression? Well, since our house’s façade is the first look that visitors see when they arrive, that appearance usually factors into their thoughts about our living spaces (and, consequently, us). But the quality of that façade isn't just limited to the front; it needs to extend to the back as well for a full-blown ‘wow’ factor.

A lot of elements come into play when decorating your façade: the style of your house’s architecture, the materials used, shapes and patterns, the colours… it might sound like a difficult challenge, which is why homify is here to help! All you need is some time, creativity, and these fabulous tips that we've gathered to help make your façade truly stand out.