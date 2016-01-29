Your guide to a fabulous home façade

A firm handshake; a friendly smile; a confident tone. These are all factors that make an impression when meeting somebody. And just as we are quick to judge a person by these (and other) elements, the same way we tend to evaluate somebody’s character and lifestyle by looking at their house.
So, what can our houses do to make a good first impression? Well, since our house’s façade is the first look that visitors see when they arrive, that appearance usually factors into their thoughts about our living spaces (and, consequently, us). But the quality of that façade isn't just limited to the front; it needs to extend to the back as well for a full-blown ‘wow’ factor.
A lot of elements come into play when decorating your façade: the style of your house’s architecture, the materials used, shapes and patterns, the colours… it might sound like a difficult challenge, which is why homify is here to help! All you need is some time, creativity, and these fabulous tips that we've gathered to help make your façade truly stand out.
A touch of nature is certainly one of the most beautiful ways to purify a space, as it breathes fresh air into the area, adds clean colours, and turns any space into a serene atmosphere.
It should come as no surprise to hear that there is a strong link between your house’s facade and your garden. They both speak volumes to outsiders about what goes on inside your house, so these two should definitely impress.
So, you have a nice facade and a great-looking garden. How about joining them up with a beautiful terrace? Some stylish yet comfortable patio furniture, clean colours, potted plants to echo the vegetation in the garden…
See how peaceful our reference image looks with the garden and terrace meeting up in a striking way. This is enough to put any guest into a relaxing state of mind.
We know the importance of merging your facade with a beautiful garden, but how about making your facade become that great garden? French landscape designers Vertical Flore shows us how great this wooden trellis looks next to a vertical garden.
Vertical gardens are not only great options when you have limited floor space, they also provide a range of other benefits: the lush vegetation helps to stabilise the interior temperature of the house; it helps to absorb harmful gases; the sight and closeness of the greenery emits a tranquil vibe into the house, etc.
After knowing some of the benefits, and seeing how great it can look, who would dare refuse this option?
As a natural material, wood certainly adds a unique factor to any space – so why not let that space be your front facade for a warm welcome to visitors?
See how gorgeously this front facade stands out because of the wooden coating. That sandy-coloured tone plays beautifully together with the neutral palette of the house. Of course, to appreciate the beauty of wood for years to come, it is important to protect it from the elements such as rain, moisture, insects, fungus, etc. Wood preservation measures need to be taken (also known as timber treatment, lumber treatment or pressure treatment). Luckily, there are numerous methods on the market today to help keep your wooden surfaces as striking as they were on day 1.
With that in mind, start planning where a nice touch of wood on your facade can add some stunning beauty.
The right lighting methods not only add illumination to designated areas, but can also ensure a magical presence. Of course, what is the point of adding breathtaking lighting to your garden/exterior space if you can’t appreciate it from the inside of your house?
That is where glass glazing comes in. It is especially popular in the modern style of houses, and is unparalleled in its ability to project a presence of elegance. Notice how stunningly open the facade in our example above looks, with the glass finishing linking the garden and interiors in a translucent way. Won’t that look stunning in your house?
Just bear in mind the direction in which your walls face where you wish to add the glass. We recommend the north or south, as east- and west-facing facades tend to gather up a lot of sunshine. A glass facade will thus transmit high levels of heat into your house, which can lessen the joy factor a bit, especially in warm and humid climates.
Safety, prying eyes, and nosy neighbours are the main reasons why some people elect to have closed off facades. Of course this is allowed, but selecting to have a high wall or fence around your house is no excuse to let your style guard down.
The good news is that security and visual beauty can go hand in hand. A variety of materials blend uniquely together to form that sturdy yet stunning wall of protection.
As a simple example, see how beautiful this black metal gate looks when paired with the stone wall. The browns and blacks offset each other superbly, and this mixture of two contrasting materials adds a dramatic visual element to the property.
For the lovers of styles such as rural, rustic or Mediterranean, we bring great news: stone is a guaranteed enhancement of the chic factor.
Features such as the porosity and tone make stone the ideal façade material for those who want high-quality textures. Granite, marble and sandstone are just a few names we can mention in the stone family, and they each come in a variety of colours and looks.
More good news is that the maintenance of stone is very easy, given its durability and resistance. So, looking for a beautiful yet strong element to spice up your home’s look? You have your answer…
