Easy ways to boost a small kitchen

When see we kitchens with limited space we perhaps think of all the negatives rather than focusing on the potential upsides. However, this is the wrong approach to have! There is always the opportunity to upgrade your kitchen regardless of size and this Ideabook will show you how.
You will discover that there are many more advantages than you ever imagined, such as small kitchens being much easier to clean! And what really matters is that in our kitchen, everything works perfectly and we can cook meals for our loved ones. We'll tell you how to maximise your space and hopefully open your eyes to all of the benefits of your kitchen!
Multi-functional furniture is the best option in a small house. But, when thinking about kitchen furniture we must consider what we really need. It is essential to think about how useful and practical it would be, rather than the large or unnecessary models.
The best thing about a small space is that we should take advantage about the fact that everything has a specific function. And if possible incorporate another room such as the dining room or breakfast area into the design… ideal for small houses!
Natural and artificial lighting is one of the basic elements in a small kitchen. And certainly, it is a real feature so add some radiance to your confined space. If you have big windows or a large window, it will allow natural light to enter the room, however if our kitchen does not receive much sunlight, then we have to look for alternatives, such as hanging lamps, floor lights and other lighting fixtures. A clear example of a perfectly lit kitchen is this image, a great design by the professionals at Style Architecture Workshop.
When we have a small kitchen, the use of colour always livens up the area. Including vibrant colours make small spaces seem larger, even when they are not. What happens here is that the eye is deceived by the brightness of light colours, creating a wonderful illusion of space. This way your kitchen is bigger than you could imagine.
The layout is very important in a small space. Especially when you are missing a few square meters. In this image, we see three spaces sharing a room: the living room, eating area and kitchen. Although it is a small room, it does not look crowded. A tip to plan the placement of furniture effectively is create linear kitchen cabinets. This is an excellent secret to optimising space in small kitchens!
Something that people often forget about is to take advantage of corners, fewer objects will definitely allow the kitchen to look bigger and uncluttered. In this image, a dining area has been included in the corner, this allows you to highlight the area. Through this idea you will able to enjoy breakfast every morning comfortably, while adding finishing touches such as a nice lamp that matches the kitchen and a painting of flowers for decoration and our kitchen is ready!
This kitchen is perfect for apartments or studios! One wall, opens and closes as needed, with everything you need located linearly including refrigerator, stove, oven, sink, shelves, the space even its own lights! This adorable kitchen was designed by the Spanish team of modern interior architects at Mill-House.
Located in this kitchen are timeless appliances, utensils and furniture as well as everything necessary to fully enjoy the uncomplicated space. The best thing to do here is have a designated spot to put everything, and if you have alternative spaces in another room where appliances can be placed, it would be so much better. If you really think you mean to be practical, then include what you are able to fit in and discard any extra nonsense that has been accumulated.
One way to take advantage of the limited space in a kitchen, and even more so if the whole house is small, is to integrate or merge space. As seen in the image, the long, narrow kitchen includes a small dining area. If you decide on this idea for your kitchen, pay attention to follow the same line of design and colours, which will integrate the dining room and kitchen harmoniously. This kitchen was designed by ArQing, while the remodelling was done by Los Tuxtlas.
Small spaces should always be kept clean, with only a few elements in sight. When we decorate with elements, we create a space that looks larger and is more dynamic, as opposed to those that are overcrowded. Sometimes less is more and this time, the ideal is what should be applied. If you liked this kitchen, have a look at some more inspirational ideas compiled by the homify team!
Another original way to enhance the size of a small kitchen is to mix different shapes and colours, this can be done in the furniture, walls as well as other accessories in order to break with the décor, which stresses a more uniform idea.
The Interior designers at Julia Sidorova achieved this goal in a spectacular manner, by dividing tiles with different designs, so that the size of the kitchen seems larger, while the furniture attached to the end of the grey area contrasts with the rest of the kitchen.