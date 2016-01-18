Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Wooden staircases that WOW!

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Dom w Gorzowie, STRUKTURA Łukasz Lewandowski STRUKTURA Łukasz Lewandowski Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Loading admin actions …

Wood is a fantastic material to include in your home, not least because it adds unique style and warmth, but how you introduce it can be crucial. While many people will look to have wooden floors or even furniture pieces, we think there is an architectural item that always looks stunning when completed in wood. We are talking about your stairs!


Wooden stairs can help tie natural materials seamlessly into your design scheme, make a lovely stylish statement and thanks to the plethora of styles that are available to choose from, you will definitely be able to to opt for something that will not only fit with your current decor, but also future proof your home against. After all, wood is a timeless classic!

1. Floating steps

Dom w Gorzowie, STRUKTURA Łukasz Lewandowski STRUKTURA Łukasz Lewandowski Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
STRUKTURA Łukasz Lewandowski

STRUKTURA Łukasz Lewandowski
STRUKTURA Łukasz Lewandowski
STRUKTURA Łukasz Lewandowski

Here is an image of a modern, minimalist staircase. This idea of a floating staircase has gained popularity over time as the exclusion of a hand rail creates a spacious effect, making the stairs look more attractive. This effect is achieved as the bulky structure of the hand rail which usually takes up a great deal of space has been removed. The stairs is therefore constructed of just steps, creating an almost smoother passage and translucent appeal through the room.

2. Country style

A tipical house with rock inside in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Ambra Piccin Architetto Ambra Piccin Architetto Corridor, hallway & stairs Stairs Wood Brown
Ambra Piccin Architetto

Ambra Piccin Architetto
Ambra Piccin Architetto
Ambra Piccin Architetto

This great country style staircase allows the aesthetic potential of the wood to be fully appreciated. The idea allows the fantastic material to be placed in a stunning located within the room, the example here sees the wooden stairs placed right in the visual centre of the room… something rarely seen. However, when it is planned in this manner, the placement will ensure excellent results.

3. Removable for small spaces

Villa rustica, RI-NOVO RI-NOVO Corridor, hallway & stairs Stairs Wood
RI-NOVO

RI-NOVO
RI-NOVO
RI-NOVO

Presenting another kind of stairs… here we have an idea that highlights originality, by simply putting two well-known ideas together it makes for a surprising result. This ladder-like idea may be used as a permanent element, although it may not necessarily be fixed in place.

4. Wall mounted and traditional

MindStep by ​EeStairs®, EeStairs | Stairs and balustrades EeStairs | Stairs and balustrades Corridor, hallway & stairs Stairs Bamboo
EeStairs | Stairs and balustrades

MindStep by ​EeStairs®

EeStairs | Stairs and balustrades
EeStairs | Stairs and balustrades
EeStairs | Stairs and balustrades

This modern and original staircase has been designed by the wonderful professional experts EeStairs. This time they have created a staircase, the kind that will be a topic of conversation in any circle.

These amazing stairs offer us an all in one, original and attractive design, while at the same time it has an pleasant enough appearance to be used in an office, and also has enough space to avoid the problems that often result from any usual stairs designed today.

5. Simple lines

Scala Sospesa 03, SPEZIALE SCALE SPEZIALE SCALE Corridor, hallway & stairs Stairs Wood Brown
SPEZIALE SCALE

SPEZIALE SCALE
SPEZIALE SCALE
SPEZIALE SCALE

These steps have so much style, it is unbelievable that it does not overshadow the rest of the room. The brilliant use of space, innovative design and use of excellent wood makes this stairs a classic choice. The key here is the agreement between material and style throughout the space, which helps the atmosphere seems more open.

For more inspiration, find out: Which Staircase Fits The Best To My Home?

6. Dual materials

escalier en acier , metal brut metal brut Corridor, hallway & stairs Stairs Iron/Steel
metal brut

metal brut
metal brut
metal brut

These steps represent the current design, with a somewhat crazy but practical idea being implemented. This idea is different enough from the standard to draw attention, but will also provide looks of confusion. A great example of how you can always be innovative, you only need to find ways to do so.

7. Splendid spiral

MEDITERRÁNEA, Mob Mob Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Mob

Mob
Mob
Mob

We end this Ideabook today after admiring and enjoying the inspirational designs of some truly beautiful wooden stairs, each staircase is spectacular and a great use of space, while being subtle and discreet. This spiral stairs showcased in the image is practical, since it makes the most the dimensions of the house and once all other elements of the room have been added such as decorative ornaments and furniture this room will look complete.

Traditional Cabin Home Reloaded
Which design is your favourite? Would you consider any of these designs for your home? Let us know!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks