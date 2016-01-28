​The Head Turning Timber House

Our architectural gem for the day comes to us from the far east, where Japanese firm Architect Show Co. spoil us with a masterful modern concept coated in wood.

Spanning 120 square metres, this house was built in a quiet rural setting in Nagasaki, Japan. The idea behind the architect’s design was the creation of open and comfortable spaces without compromising the privacy and safety of the family who occupies it.

Although wood is the main element used (and seen) throughout the house, it is the different coatings and styles that give the house its gorgeous appearance. With the red cedar presenting a warm ambience for the interior spaces, the house not only seems welcoming and dynamic, but elegant as well.

On a more practical note, the wood goes a long way to increase the thermal insulation of the house, making it the perfect living space for the family who loves their stylish interiors, but also their comfortable temperatures.

But before we digress too much, let’s take a closer look…