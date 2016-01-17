Wooden House Rules

This wooden house has a traditional feel with its classic character and design as well as the use of natural elements and designer appeal to make it comfortable, functional and practical. A home away from the hustle and bustle of the city is often the perfect escape from the busy world of business and the technology that we have become so consumed by.

A wooden home is a refreshing alternative to the usual concrete and glass structures. One with natural appeal in terms of materials and setting will make this wooden living space attractive and altogether dynamic, not to mention the cabin-like feel for guests who stop by for a visit.

Designed by the professional team at Kuloğlu Orman Ürünleri this home has a marvellous interior and exterior detail. Come inside and see for yourself!