Wooden House Rules

This wooden house has a traditional feel with its classic character and design as well as the use of natural elements and designer appeal to make it comfortable, functional and practical. A home away from the hustle and bustle of the city is often the perfect escape from the busy world of business and the technology that we have become so consumed by.
A wooden home is a refreshing alternative to the usual concrete and glass structures. One with natural appeal in terms of materials and setting will make this wooden living space attractive and altogether dynamic, not to mention the cabin-like feel for guests who stop by for a visit.
Designed by the professional team at Kuloğlu Orman Ürünleri this home has a marvellous interior and exterior detail. Come inside and see for yourself!
Move on white picket fence and say hello to this adorable terrace idea! A home with exposed wooden traits such as these has a different appeal when compared to concrete homes, adding a traditional edge to the living that will make it classic yet stylish.
Who wouldn't want to enjoy views of nature while at the same time taking in the backdrop of this home in all its splendour? The home has all the comforts of modern living, but with an old-fashioned and charming setting allowing for relaxation in altogether natural quality.
Although wooden homes may have some drawbacks and pitfalls, such as weakness when exposed to rain, extreme cold and of course vulnerability to fire, this wooden home has been professionally treated to be resistant to these elements.
The front view of the wooden home shows off the terrace as a place of relaxation and enjoyment for the whole family, regardless of the time of day. And with the large windows placed in all the right spaces, this home will enjoy fresh air and natural sunlight all the time.
This beautifully constructed wooden home is rather spacious inside too, it is almost unbelievable! And the open-planned kitchen makes the perfect setting for intimate dinners, while the kitchen has all the basic necessities for comfort without being overwhelming.
And because this home has been constructed completely with wood, it does not need concrete to create the upper mezzanine level that we catch a glimpse of in the image. In fact a wooden home is far more cost effective in this way!
This image allows us to fully appreciate the quality of the wood used in this home, it perfectly creates clean lines and is also long-lasting. Although the climate it is utilised in, can determine the overall longevity of the wood, the treatments available will prolong the aging process and as long as this wooden home is maintained it can be kept this way for a lifetime! The products used to treat the wood have been expertly tested, ensuring that only the best products are used when constructing a home such as this!
This living room certainly has minimalist written all over it, it's a a classic design with a neutral tone and an intimate atmosphere. Who wouldn't want to enjoy a hot cup of cocoa in front of the fireplace? The large windows are expertly decorated in neutral tones making it light and airy.
While the exposed wood of the interior, can be fully appreciated in the creation of this stunning wooden home away from home experience. It definitely has an almost country-like charm, but with a modern twist. This home is nothing less than truly special, if you like this idea, how about having a look at more living room inspirations from homify!
This bathroom certainly enjoys the wooden elements completely, it may perhaps be a bit weird too see a wooden bathroom, but that doesn't mean that the idea cannot work. In fact it actually works quite well! The neutral white elements of the fixtures and fittings along with the wood allows this bathroom comes together in a classic manner.
The bathroom has all the modern elements to create a comfortable experience in this wooden home!
