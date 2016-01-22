The Home of Movie Star Glamour

House Buriti, designed by architect Aquiles Nicolas Kilaris, is based in a Brazilian gated community and is, quite simply, a dream home.

The architects have designed everything—from the garden to the interior design to the architecture—ensuring that they have control over the quality and the final look and feel. And what a look and feel it is! This is a house fit for the Great Gatsby!

The beautiful house utilises curves and circles, while making the most of pearl white and chic glass materials. You will feel as if you are stepping into Cinderella's ball the moment that you enter this house.

It also packs a punch from the get go, where luxury and style collide throughout the exterior and the interior. Everything is so shiny!

Follow us on a tour of this beautiful, fairy tale of curves, twists and sparkles.