The Home of Movie Star Glamour

House Buriti, designed by architect Aquiles Nicolas Kilaris, is based in a Brazilian gated community and is, quite simply, a dream home.
The architects have designed everything—from the garden to the interior design to the architecture—ensuring that they have control over the quality and the final look and feel. And what a look and feel it is! This is a house fit for the Great Gatsby!
The beautiful house utilises curves and circles, while making the most of pearl white and chic glass materials. You will feel as if you are stepping into Cinderella's ball the moment that you enter this house.
It also packs a punch from the get go, where luxury and style collide throughout the exterior and the interior. Everything is so shiny!
Follow us on a tour of this beautiful, fairy tale of curves, twists and sparkles.
Built on a 750 square metre piece of land, the home was designed for a family of four. Yes, just a family of four—but as they say, go big or go home. (Or, in this case, just go to a big home).
The architects have explained that they appreciate curved lines, which inspires the whole design of this home. Large slabs of stone lead a visitor up to the large, white and steel front door, which is framed by beautiful stained glass windows. The steel, also used for the balustrades, creates a very sleek and edgy finish to a classic, white house.
The white works beautifully with the luscious green grass, which has even been shaped into curves! Little round grass
balls also make up the landscaping, again introducing the theme of circles and curves.
From the exterior, this looks like a Beverly Hills mansion or a Hollywood star's home. Don't you love the lights that feature in the ceiling of the balcony?
The house is made up of 538 square metres of floor space and transcends two floors. Each room flows into the other, creating an integrated and open plan space.
In this photograph, we see the living room as you come through the large front doors. There are no divisions between the dining room, bar and living room—this is one, big space. In the living room, we can see how the architects have gone for modern, sophisticated, elegant and contemporary decor. How inviting does this room look?
The architects have achieved this inviting look by adding a lot of detail. This is a truly ornate space. Intricate pieces of mirror form a beautiful piece of artwork on the wall, while palm trees had a natural,
Hollywood touch to the space. This is complemented by the white walls and floors as well as the pale furniture.
A plush rug such as this one is a fantastic addition to any family living room. Considering this house is designed for parents and their two, teenage children, it's safe to say there will be a lot of television watching, reading on the sofas and playing on mobile phones. A comfortable rug makes this space warm and wonderful, marrying the concepts of easy living with stunning architectural style.
The living room sweeps into the dining room, where the theme of pale furniture continues. Circles and curves subtly find their way into this space as well, in the form of gorgeous, glass orbs that make up the lighting above the dining room table. Have you ever seen something so spectacular?
Check out this awesome range of living room lighting products for inspiration for your own living room.
Plants and flowers are also a strong theme throughout the house, introducing a fresh and natural type of decor to the space. This is a very easy and cost-effective way to add beauty and glamour to a room.
From the living room and the dining room, we can see how an incredible, large spiral staircase connects the bottom floor to the top floor. Bold and curvy, this staircase is an incredible focal point in the house.
There is nothing understated or dull in this house—everything is grand, glitzy and glamorous.
.
The media room or home theatre is one of our favourite parts of the house, besides the sauna, exercise room and gourmet braai area.
Why do we love it so much? Because it's like an indoor cinema!
Reclining chairs, a large, flat screen television, plush carpets—this is a room of class, luxury and style. The best part? The curved
reel on the wall, showing scenes from movies in black and white. Adding old movie posters or photographs is a great way to decorate any media room or home theatre as its relevant, classy and stylish.
The home theatre is accessible via a hallway that leads through to the living area. The room is designed to truly feel like a cinema space and the designers have achieved just that.
The kitchen area is sleek and dynamic, separated from the living area by a large, glass sliding door. This space is designed for a family, where quick meals can be had at the small table and the family can chat to each other while dinner is being cooked.
Open plan, family-orientated kitchens are becoming more and more stylish as families opt for a more social way of life. With modern technology and busy schedules, sharing stories over a meal or chatting while Mom or Dad cook is often the only time families really get to catch up. This is a fantastic design for a kitchen!
You'll notice that it's not a huge kitchen—the perfect size for four people. The black counters and black furniture add a very modern and sleek twist to the space while the red pots, pans and kitchen accessories create colour and style.
There is also a television in the kitchen space—a modern feature that allows the family to catch up on the news while they are eating breakfast or watch their favourite cooking show for inspiration while they are making dinner.
The patio and pool area of House Buriti is the perfect place to end our tour. It's also a perfect view of how the curves feature throughout the exterior of the house and even influence the design of the swimming pool!
Nothing is quite as luxurious as this space, which leads off from a gym area and sauna room. You never have to leave this house! You can work in, relax in it, swim in it, train in it, watch movies in it and eat in it!
The designers have opted for a neutral wooden patio, with wooden deck chairs, which works beautifully with the palm trees and the white exterior of the house itself. The architects have also been very careful when it comes to lighting, creating incredible ambiance and style just by positioning small lights in the right places.
Everything about this house exudes style, class and luxury. This is a home where you truly live like a celebrity.
If you liked this home, then you'll love: A Modern Home For A Lucky Family.