The House that Hits the Right Notes

From industrial to colonial, homify 360° loves to share beautiful and noteworthy spaces in the architectural realm. Today’s discovery takes us all the way to a private neighbourhood in Buenos Aires, Argentina, for a modern residence that simply oozes style. No matter from which angle you choose to view this property, you will certainly be amazed.

The gang of Maraude Architects brings us this stunner with its attractive facade, striking colour combinations, and gorgeous materials. Add some spacious interiors and we have a chic residence just waiting to be adored.

What are we waiting for?