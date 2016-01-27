The House that Hits the Right Notes

From industrial to colonial, homify 360° loves to share beautiful and noteworthy spaces in the architectural realm. Today’s discovery takes us all the way to a private neighbourhood in Buenos Aires, Argentina, for a modern residence that simply oozes style. No matter from which angle you choose to view this property, you will certainly be amazed.
The gang of Maraude Architects brings us this stunner with its attractive facade, striking colour combinations, and gorgeous materials. Add some spacious interiors and we have a chic residence just waiting to be adored.
What are we waiting for?
The residence was designed in the popular modern style and adapted to suit the needs of its family. Although the structure is quite simple (consisting of two overlapping horizontal volumes), it is the way it’s presented that makes all the difference.
The facade showcases a grand vertical stone volume at the main entrance that adds a chic element to its character. A balcony on the first floor opens up onto the street, presenting the ideal spot to bond with your morning coffee.
A warm neutral palette adorns the space, consisting of browns, earth reds, whites and blacks.
Extensive grounds surround the house, and even this element has been carefully designed in order to fit the style and look of the structure. It is for this reason that several protrusions and openings have been added to the facade, contrasting it most excellently with the flatness of the lawns.
Notice the beautiful balance of colours brought in by the grass and foliage, and how their greens offset with the warm neutrals of the house.
The back yard is where we can really settle down for some R&R. Pull up a chair, either on the spacious patio below, or on the grand balcony upstairs, and enjoy the lake view.
Where the front façade was still striking, yet a bit closed off for privacy, the back area opted for a more open and welcoming look. Huge windows and sliding doors offer generous landscape views, as well as floods of natural lighting.
The ground floor is presented as a bright and spacious area, thanks to those windows and glass doors. And since this is an open floor plan, we can’t wait to start adding some furniture to commence the socialising between the kitchen and dining space / living room area.
The sliding doors on the right lead out to the terrace overlooking the lake. On the left is a staircase leading upstairs. We love how that golden toned wood is repeated in the kitchen and also on the stairs, adding a warm spot into the neutral colours that dominate the interiors.
We have found the perfect spot to enjoy our evening glass of wine – right on that terrace while listening to the night sounds that accompany the cool night air over the lake.
Although that sounds quite decadent, spending time in this American-style kitchen is sure to be a treat as well. The stunning stainless steel surfaces, that grand island, the striking raw wood adorning the kitchen… what is not to love in here?
A white glow comes to life from inside as darkness sets in. Twinkling light fixtures sparkle and dazzle happily, almost giving the night sky a run for its money. What a view! Here we can catch a clear glimpse of the different rooms and how they all flow together in modern harmony.
Notice the linear design that is so clearly visible from this angle, as well as the absence of excessive decor and furniture – modern style in its pure perfection.