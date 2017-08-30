Your browser is out-of-date.

7 bathroom storage ideas you've probably never thought of

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Beach Front House, JSD Interiors
Know what will make a rushed morning (where you overslept and are running late for work) even worse? Having to get ready in a cluttered and messy bathroom. That’s the last thing you need!

Luckily, there are ways to ensure that your bathroom remains relatively “rush-friendly”, with your soaps, razors, toothpastes and other goodies neatly stored where they ought to be – and these 7 examples are proof of that!

1. This floating-shelf-turned-cubby is just too cute for words, and can also play the part of wall art, don’t you think?

House B - House Design , Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors

2. A quaint little side table for your rolled-up towels – how charming!

Bathroom 3 JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors

3. Can you imagine how much storage space this elongated wall mirror cabinet offers up?

Lee Ann & Marcus' House, www.mezzanineinteriors.co.za
www.mezzanineinteriors.co.za

4. A cabinet that neatly fills up a difficult corner? How will this look in your bathroom?

ULTRA MODERN RESIDENCE, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

5. Never underestimate the potential (and style power) of a decent wall niche.

Loft do DJ Renata Ratier - CASA COR MS 2014, Gabriela Pereira
6. Cute storage baskets underneath a floating cabinet can make all the difference in the world.

Main en-suite Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

7. Drawer dividers inside your bathroom cabinet ensure a neat storage space that make finding something so much easier.

Tender collection: furniture elements, Mastella Design
Mastella Design

Right, that takes care of the bathroom! Next up: 8 clever ways to improve storage in your kitchen.

19 modern homes that South Africans love!
Which of these clever storage ideas will you be adding to your bathroom ASAP?

