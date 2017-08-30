7 bathroom storage ideas you've probably never thought of

Know what will make a rushed morning (where you overslept and are running late for work) even worse? Having to get ready in a cluttered and messy bathroom. That’s the last thing you need!

Luckily, there are ways to ensure that your bathroom remains relatively “rush-friendly”, with your soaps, razors, toothpastes and other goodies neatly stored where they ought to be – and these 7 examples are proof of that!