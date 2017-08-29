Your browser is out-of-date.

11 headboards to make your bedroom look better

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Old Montauk Highway House, SA-DA Architecture SA-DA Architecture Modern style bedroom
Don’t underestimate the style power of a beautiful headboard – sure, not all beds need to flaunt a headpiece in order to look pretty, but that doesn’t mean that headboards can be classified as “out of style”. On the contrary, with the right colours and textures (and style and design, obviously), a bedroom’s headboard can become the focal piece in the room.

Just take a look at these 11 examples for inspiration…

1. This tufted piece with its elegant edges is a sure winner, in our books!

morningside apartment, BHD Interiors BHD Interiors Classic style bedroom
BHD Interiors

morningside apartment

BHD Interiors
BHD Interiors
BHD Interiors

2. A simple block design in earthy neutrals can be striking or subtle, depending on the additional décor.

Classic Bedroom Interior Carne Interiors Classic style bedroom
Carne Interiors

Classic Bedroom Interior

Carne Interiors
Carne Interiors
Carne Interiors

3. A classic-style headboard that reaches all the way to the ceiling? Now that’s how you catch attention.

Guest Bedroom Tru Interiors Classic style bedroom
Tru Interiors

Guest Bedroom

Tru Interiors
Tru Interiors
Tru Interiors

4. Vintage barn doors being reused as a headboard? Who knew it would look this fantastic?

Bedroom JSD Interiors Eclectic style bedroom Wood Grey
JSD Interiors

Bedroom

JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors

5. Technically not a headboard, but this timber-clad design that adorns the wall and ceiling still gets our vote of approval.

Exner Penthouse, 2MD Exclusive Italian Design 2MD Exclusive Italian Design Modern style bedroom
2MD Exclusive Italian Design

Exner Penthouse

2MD Exclusive Italian Design
2MD Exclusive Italian Design
2MD Exclusive Italian Design

6. Tufted fabric with soft lighting – the ideal combination for a lavish and glamorous bedroom.

Rose St, House Couture Interior Design Studio House Couture Interior Design Studio Eclectic style bedroom
House Couture Interior Design Studio

Rose St

House Couture Interior Design Studio
House Couture Interior Design Studio
House Couture Interior Design Studio

7. This headboard design is certainly one way to turn ‘soft and feminine’ into ‘stunning and fabulous’.

​ Kids bedroom interior design by Katrina Antonovich, Luxury Antonovich Design Luxury Antonovich Design Classic style bedroom
Luxury Antonovich Design

​ Kids bedroom interior design by Katrina Antonovich

Luxury Antonovich Design
Luxury Antonovich Design
Luxury Antonovich Design

8. A simple piece of fabric beautifully mimicking the drapes? What do you think?

homify Colonial style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

9. Subtle can be stylish too, like this piece that nearly fades into the wall because of the similar bold tones.

Navy Blue Carne Interiors Modern style bedroom Blue
Carne Interiors

Navy Blue

Carne Interiors
Carne Interiors
Carne Interiors

10. Don’t you just love how this curvy wooden headboard contrasts with the linear-panelled wall?

Old Montauk Highway House, SA-DA Architecture SA-DA Architecture Modern style bedroom
SA-DA Architecture

SA-DA Architecture
SA-DA Architecture
SA-DA Architecture

11. A striking colour – that’s all that was needed to make this simple headboard come to life!

Kid's Bedroom Clean Design Modern style bedroom
Clean Design

Kid's Bedroom

Clean Design
Clean Design
Clean Design

Now pay attention, as we’re about to teach you 13 ways to transform your bedroom with wallpaper.

10 Roofing ideas: Sloped is beautiful!
Which of these headboards would look simply dreamy in your bedroom?

