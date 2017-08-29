11 headboards to make your bedroom look better

Don’t underestimate the style power of a beautiful headboard – sure, not all beds need to flaunt a headpiece in order to look pretty, but that doesn’t mean that headboards can be classified as “out of style”. On the contrary, with the right colours and textures (and style and design, obviously), a bedroom’s headboard can become the focal piece in the room.
Just take a look at these 11 examples for inspiration…
Now pay attention, as we’re about to teach you 13 ways to transform your bedroom with wallpaper.