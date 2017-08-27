This is how you get your home minimalist

If you're seriously thinking about the minimal decorating idea in your apartment, then you should probably begin that upgrade project by working through one room at a time. This means you minimal apartment will get the look with much less chaos than if you have to begin revamping all the rooms at the same time. Begin with the living areas and work your way through to the kitchen, bathroom and bedroom. You will need space to store your furniture while the upgrade is underway, so bear that in mind too.