Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

This is how you get your home minimalist

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
NEUBAU EINES EINFAMILIENHAUSES MIT TIEFGARAGE, Förstl Naturstein Förstl Naturstein Living room Limestone
Loading admin actions …

A minimalist design plays an important role for many, in terms of modern decor. Minimal living is stress free and fun, especially in a sophisticated home that appeals to comfort and cosiness. Think of the ideal minimal apartment and its layout, from the colour scheme to the clear lines and functional, inviting minimal decoration. However, if you're still in need of helpful hints for your interior make-over, then continue reading this homify feature for tips and tricks to inspire your upgrade in sleek style.

One room at a time

Einfamilienhaus 2013, Bernd Gruber Kitzbühel Bernd Gruber Kitzbühel Living room
Bernd Gruber Kitzbühel

Bernd Gruber Kitzbühel
Bernd Gruber Kitzbühel
Bernd Gruber Kitzbühel

If you're seriously thinking about the minimal decorating idea in your apartment, then you should probably begin that upgrade project by working through one room at a time. This means you minimal apartment will get the look with much less chaos than if you have to begin revamping all the rooms at the same time. Begin with the living areas and work your way through to the kitchen, bathroom and bedroom. You will need space to store your furniture while the upgrade is underway, so bear that in mind too.

Furniture overhaul

NEUBAU EINES EINFAMILIENHAUSES MIT TIEFGARAGE, Förstl Naturstein Förstl Naturstein Living room Limestone
Förstl Naturstein

Förstl Naturstein
Förstl Naturstein
Förstl Naturstein

Minimalist decoration and furniture are distinguished by its clear lines, on the one hand, while the brighter, friendly colours on the other hand. So if you have dull and outdated furniture, you may want to replace the bulky with the minimal, especially in small rooms. Opt for neutral grey or white and add contemporary elements to your minimal living room.

Out with the old

homify Living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

We are all stuck to our old belongings, but minimal decorating means less is more, think open shelving, lighter white-washed furniture and sleek fixtures and fittings. Throw out all those kitch items and leave your surfaces clean, tidy and uninhabited. Stimulate your imagination with the empty spaces throughout your minimal apartment.

​Free floor space

haus s / konzept, interieur- und möbeldesign, 22quadrat 22quadrat Living room
22quadrat

22quadrat
22quadrat
22quadrat

Minimal living means you don't need to cover your floors with rugs and runners. Instead, let the tiles or classic laminate be the decor that leaves your floor free, open and attractive. If you'd like to add some personality, then a simple coffee table or potted plant will do.

Surface story

Wohnräume, Innenarchitektur Schucker & Krumm Innenarchitektur Schucker & Krumm Living room
Innenarchitektur Schucker &amp; Krumm

Innenarchitektur Schucker & Krumm
Innenarchitektur Schucker &amp; Krumm
Innenarchitektur Schucker & Krumm

With minimal decoration you don't need to clutter your surfaces with extra items and objects, instead, leave your large chest of drawers, clean, tidy and free from any vases, picture frames and items that you picked up along your travels. 

No walls decor

Haus F, PaulBretz Architectes PaulBretz Architectes Living room
PaulBretz Architectes

PaulBretz Architectes
PaulBretz Architectes
PaulBretz Architectes

Another aspect of minimal decorating, has to be the lack of features and elements on the walls. You don't need to add all those posters, banners and mix of vibrant colours, instead opt for a focal wall that is decorated with one vibrant colour or an awesome textured wallpaper.

Some storage

Haus D | Köln-Müngersdorf, Skandella Architektur Innenarchitektur Skandella Architektur Innenarchitektur Living room
Skandella Architektur Innenarchitektur

Skandella Architektur Innenarchitektur
Skandella Architektur Innenarchitektur
Skandella Architektur Innenarchitektur

Just because your decor is minimal, doesn't mean you should forget about storage entirely. Plan the storage in your minimal apartment, simple shelves and niches are ideal, but remember to opt for decor that fits your furniture, layout and design perfectly. How about these 9 breathtaking living rooms for you to copy?

11 cheap but beautiful ideas for the bathroom
How have you decorated your minimal living space?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks