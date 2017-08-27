This is how you get your home minimalist

A minimalist design plays an important role for many, in terms of modern decor. Minimal living is stress free and fun, especially in a sophisticated home that appeals to comfort and cosiness. Think of the ideal minimal apartment and its layout, from the colour scheme to the clear lines and functional, inviting minimal decoration. However, if you're still in need of helpful hints for your interior make-over, then continue reading this homify feature for tips and tricks to inspire your upgrade in sleek style.
If you're seriously thinking about the minimal decorating idea in your apartment, then you should probably begin that upgrade project by working through one room at a time. This means you minimal apartment will get the look with much less chaos than if you have to begin revamping all the rooms at the same time. Begin with the living areas and work your way through to the kitchen, bathroom and bedroom. You will need space to store your furniture while the upgrade is underway, so bear that in mind too.
Minimalist decoration and furniture are distinguished by its clear lines, on the one hand, while the brighter, friendly colours on the other hand. So if you have dull and outdated furniture, you may want to replace the bulky with the minimal, especially in small rooms. Opt for neutral grey or white and add contemporary elements to your minimal living room.
We are all stuck to our old belongings, but minimal decorating means less is more, think open shelving, lighter white-washed furniture and sleek fixtures and fittings. Throw out all those kitch items and leave your surfaces clean, tidy and uninhabited. Stimulate your imagination with the empty spaces throughout your minimal apartment.
Minimal living means you don't need to cover your floors with rugs and runners. Instead, let the tiles or classic laminate be the decor that leaves your floor free, open and attractive. If you'd like to add some personality, then a simple coffee table or potted plant will do.
With minimal decoration you don't need to clutter your surfaces with extra items and objects, instead, leave your large chest of drawers, clean, tidy and free from any vases, picture frames and items that you picked up along your travels.
Another aspect of minimal decorating, has to be the lack of features and elements on the walls. You don't need to add all those posters, banners and mix of vibrant colours, instead opt for a focal wall that is decorated with one vibrant colour or an awesome textured wallpaper.
Just because your decor is minimal, doesn't mean you should forget about storage entirely. Plan the storage in your minimal apartment, simple shelves and niches are ideal, but remember to opt for decor that fits your furniture, layout and design perfectly.