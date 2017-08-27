11 cheap but beautiful ideas for the bathroom

Decorating your bathroom doesn't need to be difficult and costly, especially with help from the professional team at homify. These 11 cheap yet beautiful bathroom ideas are sure to upgrade your space without breaking the budget. From simple, elegant features such as lighting and layout to the outrageous, which includes colourful features ideas, tips and tricks. You should start saving for something more worthwhile, such as that new kitchen.
A simple basin in a sleek colour scheme will stand the test of time, especially if you can't change the fixtures up every few years.
It's amazing how fresh your old bathroom can look with brand new shower doors, especially transparent ones that maximise light.
Bathroom cabinets are often exposed to high humidity, which means that after a while they look ugly and outdated. Replace those old cupboards for new ones in a darker hue, and you bathroom will be modern too.
The colour scheme of your bathroom counts towards its design and layout, so choose neutral grey walls and cabinets so your bathroom looks sophisticated.
For that magazine inspired design incorporate fresh flowers into the bathroom, but remember to go for flora that is resistant to humidity.
You can always change the lighting fixture in your bathroom, but by chancing a chandelier, the design will be luxurious too.
Nothing lets a space look clean and neat more than uncluttered design, this is only achievable with extra drawers.
The lovely lighting of a bathroom will be emphasized by a magnificent mirror.
An old ladder to hang your towels is not only an awesome decorative option, but it's great for someone who prefers to repurpose and recycle items in their home.
You don't need a complete new bathroom to feel revitalised, a rain shower can do that. While being something to look forward to after a long day at work.
Separate the wash basin from toilets with a grand looking, but actually cheap branch divider that can be found in your own backyard.