Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

11 cheap but beautiful ideas for the bathroom

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
House B - House Design , Redesign Interiors Redesign Interiors Eclectic style bathroom
Loading admin actions …

Decorating your bathroom doesn't need to be difficult and costly, especially with help from the professional team at homify. These 11 cheap yet beautiful bathroom ideas are sure to upgrade your space without breaking the budget. From simple, elegant features such as lighting and layout to the outrageous, which includes colourful features ideas, tips and tricks.  You should start saving for something more worthwhile, such as that new kitchen.

1. Cute fixtures

Bathroom A4AC Architects Modern bathroom
A4AC Architects

Bathroom

A4AC Architects
A4AC Architects
A4AC Architects

A simple basin in a sleek colour scheme will stand the test of time, especially if you can't change the fixtures up every few years.

2. New shower doors

Extentions and Renovations, DG Construction DG Construction Modern bathroom
DG Construction

Extentions and Renovations

DG Construction
DG Construction
DG Construction

It's amazing how fresh your old bathroom can look with brand new shower doors, especially transparent ones that maximise light.

3. Upgrade the cabinet

Main en-suite Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors Modern bathroom
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

Main en-suite

Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

Bathroom cabinets are often exposed to high humidity, which means that after a while they look ugly and outdated. Replace those old cupboards for new ones in a darker hue, and you bathroom will be modern too.

4. A neutral grey

bedroom en suite Till Manecke:Architect Eclectic style bathroom
Till Manecke:Architect

bedroom en suite

Till Manecke:Architect
Till Manecke:Architect
Till Manecke:Architect

The colour scheme of your bathroom counts towards its design and layout, so choose neutral grey walls and cabinets so your bathroom looks sophisticated.

5. Fresh flowers

Bathroom 3 JSD Interiors Eclectic style bathroom Grey modern bathroom,painting,art,free standing bath,bathroom deign,contemporary bathroom,contemporary rustic,contemporary rustic
JSD Interiors

Bathroom 3

JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors

For that magazine inspired design incorporate fresh flowers into the bathroom, but remember to go for flora that is resistant to humidity.

6. Chance the chandelier

House B - House Design , Redesign Interiors Redesign Interiors Eclectic style bathroom
Redesign Interiors

House B—House Design

Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors

You can always change the lighting fixture in your bathroom, but by chancing a chandelier, the design will be luxurious too.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Adequate storage

Bathroom 2 JSD Interiors Eclectic style bathroom Wood Grey modern bathroom design,contemporary,white oak,vanity,bathroom vanity,bathroom vanity
JSD Interiors

Bathroom 2

JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors

Nothing lets a space look clean and neat more than uncluttered design, this is only achievable with extra drawers.

8. Lovely lighting

Residence Naidoo, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern bathroom
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Residence Naidoo

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

The lovely lighting of a bathroom will be emphasized by a magnificent mirror.

9. Hang the towels

Beach Front House, JSD Interiors JSD Interiors Eclectic style bathroom Tiles Grey modern bathroom design,contemporary,white oak,modern shower design,,'
JSD Interiors

Beach Front House

JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors

An old ladder to hang your towels is not only an awesome decorative option, but it's great for someone who prefers to repurpose and recycle items in their home.

10. Rain shower

bathroom Studio Do Cabo Industrial style bathroom
Studio Do Cabo

bathroom

Studio Do Cabo
Studio Do Cabo
Studio Do Cabo

You don't need a complete new bathroom to feel revitalised, a rain shower can do that. While being something to look forward to after a long day at work.

11. Separate spaces

Guest Bathroom JSD Interiors Rustic style bathroom Wood Grey Rustic,contemporary,beach house,bathroom design,grey bathroom,wood,,'
JSD Interiors

Guest Bathroom

JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors

Separate the wash basin from toilets with a grand looking, but actually cheap branch divider that can be found in your own backyard. Here are 6 brilliant ideas to hide the washing machine in the bathroom.

​Hoe om vir 'n behuisingsubsidie aansoek te doen in Suid-Afrika
Which of these cheap bathrooms is best for your home?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks