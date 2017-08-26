9 Clever and Easy Tips to Make Your Room Look Bigger

Modern homes and apartments often don't have the luxury of space, especially when it comes to the bedroom. But, no need to fret, these 9 easy ideas are sure to create the illusion of a spacious bedroom with a better decor, design and layout. Interested? Well, have a look at these great tips and tricks that include decorating with illumination, colours and even sunshine in mind. What better way to begin your bedroom upgrade project than with help from homify.
White furniture and decor is one of the easiest ways to create an illusion of a more spacious environment.
Sunshine and fresh air will allow your interior to look and feel comfortable and elegant too. Maximise storage with a pretty window seat while you're at it.
Choose symmetrical design and gorgeous mirrors to draw your eye away from the fact that the room seems narrow.
You don't need to include all your furniture in one place, here we see a simple chair and coffee table, almost light a sunkissed reading nook and dressing table for those essential make-up pieces.
You may think that less furniture is ideal for a small bedroom, but have you considered that hotel room effect when it comes to decor. Add some simple seating and you'll have that suite like design to amaze guests and keep comfy.
Gabled ceilings are great for that attic upgrade. The muted palette and attention to detail is nothing less than fabulous.
Your decor can't go wrong with floor-sweeping curtains either and of course a chandelier that adds brilliance to the bedroom ambiance.
Make the most of a small wall with a panelled headboard and your bedroom will seem wider.
An artistic element on the wall, scatter cushions and even as decorative lamps will distract the eye from the petite bedroom. Need some more ideas? Well, here's 13 ways to transform your bedroom with wallpaper