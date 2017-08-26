Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

9 Clever and Easy Tips to Make Your Room Look Bigger

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
White River Manor, Principia Design Principia Design Country style bedroom
Loading admin actions …

Modern homes and apartments often don't have the luxury of space, especially when it comes to the bedroom. But, no need to fret, these 9 easy ideas are sure to create the illusion of a spacious bedroom with a better decor, design and layout. Interested? Well, have a look at these great tips and tricks that include decorating with illumination, colours and even sunshine in mind. What better way to begin your bedroom upgrade project than with help from homify.

1. All-white decor

Bedroom 4 Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors Colonial style bedroom Bedroom,Grey,Throw,Transitional
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

Bedroom 4

Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

White furniture and decor is one of the easiest ways to create an illusion of a more spacious environment.

2. Stunning sunshine

Bedroom two Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors Colonial style bedroom Beige Bedroom,Shutters,Guesthouse
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

Bedroom two

Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

Sunshine and fresh air will allow your interior to look and feel comfortable and elegant too. Maximise storage with a pretty window seat while you're at it.

3. Symmetrical design

Classic Bedroom Interior Carne Interiors Classic style bedroom
Carne Interiors

Classic Bedroom Interior

Carne Interiors
Carne Interiors
Carne Interiors

Choose symmetrical design and gorgeous mirrors to draw your eye away from the fact that the room seems narrow.

4. Lovely layout

House B - House Design , Redesign Interiors Redesign Interiors Eclectic style bedroom
Redesign Interiors

House B—House Design

Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors

You don't need to include all your furniture in one place, here we see a simple chair and coffee table, almost light a sunkissed reading nook and dressing table for those essential make-up pieces.

5. Simple sofas

White River Manor, Principia Design Principia Design Country style bedroom
Principia Design

White River Manor

Principia Design
Principia Design
Principia Design

You may think that less furniture is ideal for a small bedroom, but have you considered that hotel room effect when it comes to decor. Add some simple seating and you'll have that suite like design to amaze guests and keep comfy.

6. Use the ceilings

Saffraan Ave, House Couture Interior Design Studio House Couture Interior Design Studio Eclectic style bedroom
House Couture Interior Design Studio

Saffraan Ave

House Couture Interior Design Studio
House Couture Interior Design Studio
House Couture Interior Design Studio

Gabled ceilings are great for that attic upgrade. The muted palette and attention to detail is nothing less than fabulous.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Floor sweeping curtains

White River Manor, Principia Design Principia Design Country style bedroom
Principia Design

White River Manor

Principia Design
Principia Design
Principia Design

Your decor can't go wrong with floor-sweeping curtains either and of course a chandelier that adds brilliance to the bedroom ambiance.

8. Panelled headboard

Main Bedroom GSI Interior Design & Manufacture Modern style bedroom
GSI Interior Design &amp; Manufacture

Main Bedroom

GSI Interior Design & Manufacture
GSI Interior Design &amp; Manufacture
GSI Interior Design & Manufacture

Make the most of a small wall with a panelled headboard and your bedroom will seem wider.

9. Artsy

One of the bedrooms Mason West building Minimalist bedroom Bricks White
Mason West building

One of the bedrooms

Mason West building
Mason West building
Mason West building

An artistic element on the wall, scatter cushions and even as decorative lamps will distract the eye from the petite bedroom. Need some more ideas? Well, here's 13 ways to transform your bedroom with wallpaper



​Before and after: a perfect little porch is born
How have you created the illusion of a spacious bedroom?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks