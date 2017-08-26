Your browser is out-of-date.

This is how you hide ugly radiators

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Cool Radiator's? It's Covered!, Cool Radiators? It's Covered!
So you're looking for tips and tricks on how to hide a radiator in plain sight. Well, in this homify feature, we plan to hide the radiator quickly and easily, ensuring that your home remains clean, comfortable and cosy, even during the chilliest winter. These ideas to cover radiators maintain that uncluttered decor in your home, but they aren't that difficult to implement either, especially if you're somewhat DIY inclined. Interested? Well, continue reading this simple guide for the best solutions to suit your home and budget. Let's take a look!

​1. Camouflaged

Oak Radiator Cover Cool Radiators? It's Covered!
Cool Radiators? It’s Covered!

Oak Radiator Cover

Cool Radiators? It’s Covered!
Cool Radiators? It’s Covered!
Cool Radiators? It’s Covered!

Our first idea on how to disguise a radiator looks at a stylish radiator cupboard. It's sleek, stunning and stylishly decorative, even if the rest of your decor is modern and modest.

2. Side table or screen

Dettagli d'Oriente , Ethnic Chic Ethnic Chic
Ethnic Chic

Ethnic Chic
Ethnic Chic
Ethnic Chic

Smaller radiators can be hidden perfectly behind a small Indian-inspired screen that add a delicate yet decorative element to the decor, especially in the living room. Hide a radiator and make a beautiful fashion statement at the same time.

3. The sofa

Sofa Patchwork , Juicy Colors Juicy Colors
Juicy Colors

Juicy Colors
Juicy Colors
Juicy Colors

So you've exhausted your entire budget on the rest of your decor and now need ideas to cover the radiators… by simply moving the sofa, that unsightly radiator will now no longer be an eyesore.

4. Cabinet

Oxford Painted Console Table The Cotswold Company
The Cotswold Company

Oxford Painted Console Table

The Cotswold Company
The Cotswold Company
The Cotswold Company

We all need extra storage, there's no doubt about that. Purchase a vintage style cabinet that will work to store l those odds and ends and clutter. You may not know where to begin with your how to hide a radiator project, but a well-placed table or cupboard is perfect in any space.

5. Shelf creation

Oak Floating Shelf House of Carvings
House of Carvings

Oak Floating Shelf

House of Carvings
House of Carvings
House of Carvings

Another ones of those fantastic ideas to cover radiators includes placing a creative shelf in close by to disguise it from guests. Install a floating shelf above radiators, will draw the eye up and away from the radiator, while a boxed in shelf unit will store the radiator instead of hiding it away.

6. Painted

Scirocco H - Radiators for the italian market, Inkout srl Inkout srl
Inkout srl

Inkout srl
Inkout srl
Inkout srl

The radiator may be located in an odd spot, which is why a coat of paint is essential if you're considering how to disguise a radiator with minimal effort. Like the idea of quirky and eclectic charm? Well, a vibrant shade of purple is different yet eye-catching. Here are 6 tricks that make low ceilings look higher

How have you covered up your radiator?

