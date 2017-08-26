This is how you hide ugly radiators

So you're looking for tips and tricks on how to hide a radiator in plain sight. Well, in this homify feature, we plan to hide the radiator quickly and easily, ensuring that your home remains clean, comfortable and cosy, even during the chilliest winter. These ideas to cover radiators maintain that uncluttered decor in your home, but they aren't that difficult to implement either, especially if you're somewhat DIY inclined. Interested? Well, continue reading this simple guide for the best solutions to suit your home and budget. Let's take a look!