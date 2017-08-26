This is how you hide ugly radiators

So you're looking for tips and tricks on how to hide a radiator in plain sight. Well, in this homify feature, we plan to hide the radiator quickly and easily, ensuring that your home remains clean, comfortable and cosy, even during the chilliest winter. These ideas to cover radiators maintain that uncluttered decor in your home, but they aren't that difficult to implement either, especially if you're somewhat DIY inclined. Interested? Well, continue reading this simple guide for the best solutions to suit your home and budget. Let's take a look!
Our first idea on how to disguise a radiator looks at a stylish radiator cupboard. It's sleek, stunning and stylishly decorative, even if the rest of your decor is modern and modest.
Smaller radiators can be hidden perfectly behind a small Indian-inspired screen that add a delicate yet decorative element to the decor, especially in the living room. Hide a radiator and make a beautiful fashion statement at the same time.
So you've exhausted your entire budget on the rest of your decor and now need ideas to cover the radiators… by simply moving the sofa, that unsightly radiator will now no longer be an eyesore.
We all need extra storage, there's no doubt about that. Purchase a vintage style cabinet that will work to store l those odds and ends and clutter. You may not know where to begin with your how to hide a radiator project, but a well-placed table or cupboard is perfect in any space.
Another ones of those fantastic ideas to cover radiators includes placing a creative shelf in close by to disguise it from guests. Install a floating shelf above radiators, will draw the eye up and away from the radiator, while a boxed in shelf unit will store the radiator instead of hiding it away.
The radiator may be located in an odd spot, which is why a coat of paint is essential if you're considering how to disguise a radiator with minimal effort. Like the idea of quirky and eclectic charm? Well, a vibrant shade of purple is different yet eye-catching. Here are 6 tricks that make low ceilings look higher