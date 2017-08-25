10 enlightening ways to cheer up a small windowless bathroom

So you've found a home that is perfect, affordable, spacious and modern, you've even thought about the gorgeous swimming pool and patio possibilities. But, there is one drawback that you aren't sure you can get over… the windowless bathroom. It's dank, tiny dreary and almost disgusting. With help from homify, you can still buy your dream house with all its drawbacks, in this feature we show you 10 awesome and enlightening ways to cheer up that small bathroom with no windows. Let's see how!
A gallery of mirrors in small bathroom will help it appear larger, especially when paired with some brilliant and bright lights.
If you're thinking about how to get light into a windowless bathroom, then consider including the right plants. This will enhance a fantastic décor, even if the bathroom is dark. Choose plants that grow well in the shade and opt for blooms that blossom even in very little light. Some low-light tolerant plants are the: Heartleaf Philodendron, ZZ Plant (Zamioculcas zamiifolia), Red Aglaonema, Boston Fern, and the Peace Lily (Spathiphyllum). Remember that succulents won’t last long in the bathroom. Note: Take your low-light plants outside at least once a week to catch some sun.
If your windowless bathroom is petite, consider mounting lights onto the wall to add functional illumination that won't take up counter or floor space. However, these lights need to be placed at the correct spot to maximise their illuminating effect.
Rip out those ugly and outdated standard bathroom cabinets and replace them with something that takes up less space, allowing your bathroom with no windows to at least seem more spacious and filled with personality.
Glossy wall tiles are a fascinating alternative to decorate the walls of your small bathroom.
The colour and pattern of your bathroom can go a long way to enhance the layout of a windowless bathroom.
Your small bathroom does not need solid walls, enhance the space with textured glass, glass bricks, vertical blade screens, or even metal mesh curtains as an alternative to internal dividers. These are exceptional in your bathroom with no windows and will reflect artificial lighting perfectly too.
Create shimmer and shine with steampunk fixtures, mirrored or stainless steel surfaces and add a polished aluminium, brass, or copper bath tub for a retro vibe.
Shift the focus from your dull design with an awesome colour scheme and vibrant floral feature, that windowless bathroom will be wonderful too.
That small bathroom can be clean and uncluttered, just get rid of those damp towels daily and rinse your shower and basin after every use.