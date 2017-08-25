10 enlightening ways to cheer up a small windowless bathroom

So you've found a home that is perfect, affordable, spacious and modern, you've even thought about the gorgeous swimming pool and patio possibilities. But, there is one drawback that you aren't sure you can get over… the windowless bathroom. It's dank, tiny dreary and almost disgusting. With help from homify, you can still buy your dream house with all its drawbacks, in this feature we show you 10 awesome and enlightening ways to cheer up that small bathroom with no windows. Let's see how!