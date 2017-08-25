Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 enlightening ways to cheer up a small windowless bathroom

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Espace Aubade - Salle de bains moderne, Espace Aubade Espace Aubade BathroomDecoration
Loading admin actions …

So you've found a home that is perfect, affordable, spacious and modern, you've even thought about the gorgeous swimming pool and patio possibilities. But, there is one drawback that you aren't sure you can get over… the windowless bathroom. It's dank, tiny dreary and almost disgusting. With help from homify, you can still buy your dream house with all its drawbacks, in this feature we show you 10 awesome and enlightening ways to cheer up that small bathroom with no windows. Let's see how!

1. Shining and chic

Visite a nossa Alfama, não é em Lisboa, mas também tem cantos encantadores, Alfama Home Vintage Alfama Home Vintage BathroomDecoration Grey
Alfama Home Vintage

Alfama Home Vintage
Alfama Home Vintage
Alfama Home Vintage

A gallery of mirrors in small bathroom will help it appear larger, especially when paired with some brilliant and bright lights.

2. Bring in some plants

Beach Front House, JSD Interiors JSD Interiors Eclectic style bathroom Wood Grey modern bathroom design,contemporary,white oak,modern shower design,,'
JSD Interiors

Beach Front House

JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors

If you're thinking about how to get light into a windowless bathroom, then consider including the right plants. This will enhance a fantastic décor, even if the bathroom is dark. Choose plants that grow well in the shade and opt for blooms that blossom even in very little light. Some low-light tolerant plants are the: Heartleaf Philodendron, ZZ Plant (Zamioculcas zamiifolia), Red Aglaonema, Boston Fern, and the Peace Lily (Spathiphyllum). Remember that succulents won’t last long in the bathroom. Note: Take your low-light plants outside at least once a week to catch some sun.

3. Light up the right spaces

Guest Bathroom Roselind Wilson Design BathroomLighting bathroom,contemporary,luxury,wall mirror,lights,modern,interior design
Roselind Wilson Design

Guest Bathroom

Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design

If your windowless bathroom is petite, consider mounting lights onto the wall to add functional illumination that won't take up counter or floor space. However, these lights need to be placed at the correct spot to maximise their illuminating effect.

4. Stylish surprise

Espace Aubade - Salle de bains moderne, Espace Aubade Espace Aubade BathroomDecoration
Espace Aubade

Espace Aubade
Espace Aubade
Espace Aubade

Rip out those ugly and outdated standard bathroom cabinets and replace them with something that takes up less space, allowing your bathroom with no windows to at least seem more spacious and filled with personality.

​5. A clean space

Lumina, l'inebriante bellezza della luce , Fap Ceramiche Fap Ceramiche BathroomDecoration
Fap Ceramiche

Fap Ceramiche
Fap Ceramiche
Fap Ceramiche

Glossy wall tiles are a fascinating alternative to decorate the walls of your small bathroom.

6. Colour and pattern

Apartamento Bairro de Higienópolis, CARMELLO ARQUITETURA CARMELLO ARQUITETURA BathroomDecoration
CARMELLO ARQUITETURA

CARMELLO ARQUITETURA
CARMELLO ARQUITETURA
CARMELLO ARQUITETURA

The colour and pattern of your bathroom can go a long way to enhance the layout of a windowless bathroom.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Space dividers

Paradise Target Tiles BathroomDecoration
Target Tiles

Paradise

Target Tiles
Target Tiles
Target Tiles

Your small bathroom does not need solid walls, enhance the space with textured glass, glass bricks, vertical blade screens, or even metal mesh curtains as an alternative to internal dividers. These are exceptional in your bathroom with no windows and will reflect artificial lighting perfectly too.

8. Shimmer and light

The Old Post Office , A1 Lofts and Extensions A1 Lofts and Extensions BathroomBathtubs & showers
A1 Lofts and Extensions

The Old Post Office

A1 Lofts and Extensions
A1 Lofts and Extensions
A1 Lofts and Extensions

Create shimmer and shine with steampunk fixtures, mirrored or stainless steel surfaces and add a polished aluminium, brass, or copper bath tub for a retro vibe.

9. Distraction

Daisy Chain Target Tiles BathroomDecoration
Target Tiles

Daisy Chain

Target Tiles
Target Tiles
Target Tiles

Shift the focus from your dull design with an awesome colour scheme and vibrant floral feature, that windowless bathroom will be wonderful too.

10. Tidy and clean

Mobiliario Fondo Baño, Salgar Salgar BathroomMirrors
Salgar

Salgar
Salgar
Salgar

That small bathroom can be clean and uncluttered, just get rid of those damp towels daily and rinse your shower and basin after every use. How about 10 beautiful bathroom ideas?

9 fresh ideas for your home entrance
Do you have a windowless bathroom?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks