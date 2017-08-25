Your browser is out-of-date.

9 fresh ideas for your home entrance

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
homify Country style house
Loading admin actions …

Have you ever thought of how to maximise the design of your home entrance with sleek style and fresh features? Well, in this homify feature, we look at 9 fascinating and refreshing ideas that are sure to enhance your house in welcoming charm and chic detail. So if your facade is in need of an upgrade, then continue reading to find something interesting to inspire you. Now all you have to do is decide whether its modern and sophisticated or rustic and retro design that appeals to you, after all this is the first glimpse at the character of your home that guests get to admire.

1. Funky

Loft Sixty-Four, EVA architecten EVA architecten Modern style doors
EVA architecten

EVA architecten
EVA architecten
EVA architecten

Neutral colours with plenty of light and a bit of quirky detail ensures that this entrance hall is funky yet welcoming.

2. Asian inspired

THE VILLA, CAPE TOWN I MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

THE VILLA, CAPE TOWN I MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

Double doors with an excellent detail is just awesome if Asian inspiration is what you're after.

3. Modern and modest

Entrance Tim Ziehl Architects Country style corridor, hallway& stairs Threshold,Texture,Symmetry,Axis,Timber Steel Pergola,Hard & Soft Texture,Visual Axis
Tim Ziehl Architects

Entrance

Tim Ziehl Architects
Tim Ziehl Architects
Tim Ziehl Architects

We all love the idea of a modern home with sophisticated features, and this breezy yet modest entrance is welcoming and pretty fascinating.

4. Brimming with sunshine

Residence Zeederberg, AOJ | Architecture & Interiors AOJ | Architecture & Interiors Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
AOJ | Architecture &amp; Interiors

Residence Zeederberg

AOJ | Architecture & Interiors
AOJ | Architecture &amp; Interiors
AOJ | Architecture & Interiors

Sunshine at your entrance will enhance that inviting appeal and create a warm and cosy interior.

5. Well-lit from within

​Contemporary Farm house homify Country style house Timber column,Farmhouse,Screens,Rustic,Lights,Steps,bagwash
homify

​Contemporary Farm house

homify
homify
homify

Illumination is key to design, but a touch of greenery doesn't hurt either.

6. Glazing

Casa em Jurerê Internacional - SC - Brasil, Samara Barbosa Arquitetura Samara Barbosa Arquitetura Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Samara Barbosa Arquitetura

Samara Barbosa Arquitetura
Samara Barbosa Arquitetura
Samara Barbosa Arquitetura

A gorgeous glazed balustrade may be the ideal contemporary element to enhance you entrance, while colourful furniture and vibrant vases are brilliant too.

7. Rustic

Casa de descanso en Chapala, Mikkael Kreis Architects Mikkael Kreis Architects Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Mikkael Kreis Architects

Mikkael Kreis Architects
Mikkael Kreis Architects
Mikkael Kreis Architects

Blue walls, fascinating tiles and wooden furniture adds rustic charm reminiscent of life in the Mediterranean.

8. Contemporary

homify Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
homify

homify
homify
homify

A mirror in the hallway at the entrance to your home is essential to ensure that your makeup and hair is in place as you venture for a night out on the town. Go for contemporary, minimalist furniture that showcases your style and trendy taste.

9. Vintage

Colección Keen Replicas, Keen Replicas Keen Replicas Corridor, hallway & stairs Drawers & shelves Solid Wood Wood effect
Keen Replicas

Keen Replicas
Keen Replicas
Keen Replicas

Our final entrance is great for those who adore eclectic and vintage decor, the exposed brick wall and old fashioned side table are a different element to design. But are you daring enough? The key ingredients for a perfect home entrance are just here.

Which of these fresh entrance ideas are you going to copy?

