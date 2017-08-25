9 fresh ideas for your home entrance

Have you ever thought of how to maximise the design of your home entrance with sleek style and fresh features? Well, in this homify feature, we look at 9 fascinating and refreshing ideas that are sure to enhance your house in welcoming charm and chic detail. So if your facade is in need of an upgrade, then continue reading to find something interesting to inspire you. Now all you have to do is decide whether its modern and sophisticated or rustic and retro design that appeals to you, after all this is the first glimpse at the character of your home that guests get to admire.
Neutral colours with plenty of light and a bit of quirky detail ensures that this entrance hall is funky yet welcoming.
Double doors with an excellent detail is just awesome if Asian inspiration is what you're after.
We all love the idea of a modern home with sophisticated features, and this breezy yet modest entrance is welcoming and pretty fascinating.
Sunshine at your entrance will enhance that inviting appeal and create a warm and cosy interior.
Illumination is key to design, but a touch of greenery doesn't hurt either.
A gorgeous glazed balustrade may be the ideal contemporary element to enhance you entrance, while colourful furniture and vibrant vases are brilliant too.
Blue walls, fascinating tiles and wooden furniture adds rustic charm reminiscent of life in the Mediterranean.
A mirror in the hallway at the entrance to your home is essential to ensure that your makeup and hair is in place as you venture for a night out on the town. Go for contemporary, minimalist furniture that showcases your style and trendy taste.
Our final entrance is great for those who adore eclectic and vintage decor, the exposed brick wall and old fashioned side table are a different element to design. But are you daring enough? The key ingredients for a perfect home entrance are just here.