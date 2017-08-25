9 fresh ideas for your home entrance

Have you ever thought of how to maximise the design of your home entrance with sleek style and fresh features? Well, in this homify feature, we look at 9 fascinating and refreshing ideas that are sure to enhance your house in welcoming charm and chic detail. So if your facade is in need of an upgrade, then continue reading to find something interesting to inspire you. Now all you have to do is decide whether its modern and sophisticated or rustic and retro design that appeals to you, after all this is the first glimpse at the character of your home that guests get to admire.