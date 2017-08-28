Your browser is out-of-date.

The 10 most beautiful new bathrooms in South Africa

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
House St Andrews, Principia Design Principia Design Modern bathroom
Who dares to state that the bathroom doesn’t deserve the same amount of style and design attention as, say, the kitchen or dining room? Yes, the bathroom is one of the most private spaces in any home, and of course you seek out some privacy when using it, even if it’s just to gussy up in front of a mirror. But that is no reason why it deserves a neglected look. After all, don’t you think that making use of a room with outdated style, gloomy lighting and a cluttered layout can do massive damage to your psychological welfare?

Well then, start getting inspiration with these 10 oh-so fabulous bathroom designs that are located right here in South Africa!

1. Don’t you just love how this bathroom incorporates freshness into its design via plants and natural lighting?

Bathroom 3 JSD Interiors Eclectic style bathroom Grey modern bathroom,painting,art,free standing bath,bathroom deign,contemporary bathroom,contemporary rustic,contemporary rustic
JSD Interiors

2. Now this is how you dazzle up a space via soft neutrals and incoming sunshine!

ALTERATION FRESNAYE, CAPE TOWN, Grobler Architects Grobler Architects Modern bathroom
Grobler Architects

3. Colours and textures make up a beautiful focal point in this space, thanks to those delightful wall tiles.

Open plan Turquoise Modern bathroom wallpaper,open plan,beach house,pebble stones
Turquoise

4. Want to enjoy a beautiful view while bathing? This bathroom shows how to do it perfectly!

Kleinbos, Full Circle Design Full Circle Design Rustic style bathroom White
Full Circle Design

5. Look at the massive difference an elegant rug can make – goodbye, flimsy old bathmat!

Residence Calaca, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern bathroom
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

6. This bathroom teases us with a colonial-meets-modern-elegance look that we can’t get out of our heads.

Private Residence, Steyn City, Fourways, Gauteng, South Africa, Gelding Construction Company (PTY) Ltd Gelding Construction Company (PTY) Ltd Colonial style bathroom Steyn City,Building Contractor
Gelding Construction Company (PTY) Ltd

7. Marble does it again, gracefully styling up this bathroom space while adding pattern into the design.

Project Stellenbosch, Dear Zania Interiors Dear Zania Interiors Modern bathroom
Dear Zania Interiors

8. Don’t underestimate the style power of potted plants. After all, colour, freshness and lovely scents are always appropriate for a bathroom, right?

Holiday Let apartments, Nailed it Projects Nailed it Projects Modern bathroom
Nailed it Projects

9. This is the ideal example to show us how to merge sleek elegance with functional touches – and we just love those lit-up wall niches.

House St Andrews, Principia Design Principia Design Modern bathroom
Principia Design

10. Enjoying a slight futuristic touch, this bathroom ensures that it brings both style and space to the final design.

La Lucia, ARRCC ARRCC Eclectic style bathroom
ARRCC

Don’t miss out on these 7 smart ways to make the most of a small bathroom.

Our 6 top tips for a breathtaking home entrance
We’re dying to know which bathroom design you’d pick...

