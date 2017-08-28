The 10 most beautiful new bathrooms in South Africa

Who dares to state that the bathroom doesn’t deserve the same amount of style and design attention as, say, the kitchen or dining room? Yes, the bathroom is one of the most private spaces in any home, and of course you seek out some privacy when using it, even if it’s just to gussy up in front of a mirror. But that is no reason why it deserves a neglected look. After all, don’t you think that making use of a room with outdated style, gloomy lighting and a cluttered layout can do massive damage to your psychological welfare?

Well then, start getting inspiration with these 10 oh-so fabulous bathroom designs that are located right here in South Africa!