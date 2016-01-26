Multi-functional living rooms: a simple guide

Living rooms are important, and we feel that they don’t get the recognition they deserve. Their roles as places of peace and socialising are essential to families. They serve as meeting spots. Relaxation venues. Gossip rooms. The space where we devour our novels and magazines, or fall into an afternoon nap.

But a living room is so much more than just a space with seats. Ever wondered what else you can use your living room for? No doubt there are hundreds and hundreds of ideas, yet our styles, personalities and family dynamics help us to narrow our options down quite considerably.

Take advantage of your living room space (and those creative ideas in your head), and see how you can add some multi-purpose to your living room.