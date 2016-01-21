Be swept off your feet by these hallway floors

In each building—a house, an apartment or office—the lobby or hallway is the prelude to what the rest of the rooms will look like and a reflection of the style waiting to be found when entering the rest of the space.
In each hallway, the style and decor depends on the preferences of the owner. The architectural design also plays a role on the interior decor, influenced by the material used for the floor, the finishes and the colours used for the building material.
The costs of the materials used for the architecture also affects the final budget so sometimes, for example, you have office buildings that are sold with just the bare minimum in terms of building and its up to the new owners to decide on the finishes. This means that the building budget itself is not too expensive, per square metre of construction.
But the entrance hall is different. The whole design should be finished so that we have an idea of the potential that the rest of the building holds!
The wood used on the floor of an entrance hall should be a hardwood, made from trees such as oak, chestnut and walnut. Chat to an expert about this as some woods that are classified as hard turn out to be soft and some woods that are classified as soft are actual the hardest of them all!
Treatment of wooden floorings as well as how they are placed should be looked into carefully so that the flooring does not become damaged over time by people walking, dancing and even playing on the surface in the entrance hall.
Another great tip is to make sure that the base of the floor is leveled out, which can be done with the use of wooden slats. This provides an even base to work from. The wooden floor boards can be built along these slats for the perfect, even wooden flooring for your entrance hall!
In a house or apartment building, carpet is a great way to decorate a black marble floor, for example, adding a touch of luxury to the space. Don't you love this design by Carlvirugs?
When a carpet is placed in a hall or entrance hall, you are protecting your flooring in a space where foot traffic is higher than any other area in the house or building. So a good, strong, woven carpet should be chosen for this space, which is durable and functional. It should also fit into the style of your interior design.
The size of the carpet will depend on the hall. Make sure that it does not interfere with the door or gate—you should still be able to enter or exit the building without the door getting caught on the carpet.
A carpeted hall can create the most beautiful design by choosing the right colour, texture and appropriate design.
Ceramic tiles can be installed in the entrance all, making it seem like there is a carpet in this space. Tiles, such as the ones seen in the photograph, provide contrast next to neutral-coloured flooring and can be a great decor tip. These decorated tiles are a great example of defining the style that you want and going for it! Colour and design have been used beautifully here, enhancing the interior design of the house.
There are many different types of ceramic tiles, which can be chosen depending on where they are located in the house. For example, if you use ceramic tiles outside, you want the tiles to be less slippery with a more matte finish. These types of tiles can also be used indoors, but you can also use very bright and shiny tiles indoors.
How sleek and sophisticated is this hallway by Uso Architects?
In high traffic areas, like hallways, polished cement flooring is highly recommended as its overall look and feel can be glassy and refined, while it remains scratch resistant durable as well as easy to repair. It is often used in commercial buildings, where the traffic is very high.
That being said, it can provide a stunning look and feel to a family home. If you want to use this type of flooring in the entrance hall of your house, we recommend going for a natural colour such as grey. A neutral tone will suit the style of this flooring.
The finely shaped stone, the round river stone, the carved stone or the rustic stone are all absolutely suitable for the entrance hall of a house. The cement space dividing the stones will work beautifully with the stones themselves, creating a wonderful, harmonious, rustic style. It will receive attention from everyone.
The benefit of stone flooring is that because of how hard it is, it won't get damaged by people walking in and out of the house. It is also a very natural material, creating a beautiful, earthy effect in the house.
Linoleum is a floor covering that was invented in 1860 and was incredibly successful up until the 1950s, when other materials overtook it in terms of flooring.
The advantage of linoleum is that it is hard and durable, perfect for areas where there are high volumes of traffic, such as in the entrance hall. It is made from solidified linseed oil, mixed with wood flour or cork dust and is covered with canvas or cloth, which gives us the different types of colours.
Linoleum flooring is available in a variety of colours and sizes and you can combine different pieces to form patterns on the floor, as seen in this photograph. It is durable and incredibly easy to clean and maintain.
The floors of the home determine the style throughout—what will you go for?
