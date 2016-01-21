Be swept off your feet by these hallway floors

In each building—a house, an apartment or office—the lobby or hallway is the prelude to what the rest of the rooms will look like and a reflection of the style waiting to be found when entering the rest of the space.

In each hallway, the style and decor depends on the preferences of the owner. The architectural design also plays a role on the interior decor, influenced by the material used for the floor, the finishes and the colours used for the building material.

The costs of the materials used for the architecture also affects the final budget so sometimes, for example, you have office buildings that are sold with just the bare minimum in terms of building and its up to the new owners to decide on the finishes. This means that the building budget itself is not too expensive, per square metre of construction.

But the entrance hall is different. The whole design should be finished so that we have an idea of the potential that the rest of the building holds!